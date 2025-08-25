Important information for South African businesses that have not upgraded to Windows 11

The upcoming end-of-life (EOL) of Windows 10 and the transition to Windows 11 are unlikely to be as disruptive to businesses as previous generational changes for Microsoft’s operating systems.

Windows 10 will stop receiving feature and security updates on 14 October 2025. Microsoft’s end-of-life announcement was unsurprising, considering the OS is over a decade old.

However, as Windows 10 was the most widely used desktop OS ever — reaching over one billion devices at the peak of its adoption — its EOL is a significant moment in the software world.

Microsoft is encouraging users to upgrade to its newer Windows 11 OS, which was first rolled out about four years ago.

While data from Statcounter GlobalStats showed that Windows 11 surpassed its predecessor in adoption in July 2025, hundreds of millions of computers still run Windows 10.

Although many personal users will be averse to a change in operating system, the gradual phase-out of Windows 10 represents an even more imposing challenge for businesses and their IT administrators.

Aside from the high volume of devices that need to be upgraded, businesses must consider various other factors.

These include how the change will impact workers’ productivity, Windows 11’s compatibility with key applications, and the migration of important documents and files.

Fortunately, on the software side, there have been no indications of major issues experienced by businesses that have already switched.

According to Microsoft, around 99.7% of Windows 10 apps are compatible with Windows 11.

As the OS has been around for four and a half years, developers of apps with compatibility issues have had substantial time to fix them.

The two operating systems also share the same core kernel — Windows 10 NT — which means the underlying software is very similar from a developer’s perspective.

Microsoft offers a range of tools and services to help administrators upgrade systems with minimal disruption to operations. These include the following:

App Assure — Assist in remed iating custom apps, ISV applications, or Microsoft products.

iating custom apps, ISV applications, or Microsoft products. Windows Pro PC Help Me Choose — Suggesting possible new machines for organisations that must upgrade.

— Suggesting possible new machines for organisations that must upgrade. Forrester EOS calculator — Help builds a business case with estimates of potential costs and savings associated with upgrading devices to Windows 11.

— Help builds a business case with estimates of potential costs and savings associated with upgrading devices to Windows 11. Windows 11 Security Book — Provides a detailed dive into the security enhancements of the new OS.

Another issue with an OS transition is ensuring staff can use the new software effectively and safely. Fortunately, Windows 11 introduces limited changes on this front.

The overall user interface, layout, and functionality are very similar to its predecessor. While the Start menu and taskbar have been updated for a cleaner look, most key functions remain in the same place.

Hardware upgrades may be required

Image by: rawf8 / Shutterstock.com

One area where the transition could be problematic for organisations is in hardware. Windows 11 requires newer hardware-based features than Windows 10.

Chief among these is support for Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0), which requires a dedicated chip on the processor or motherboard.

TPM 2.0 is necessary to support features like BitLocker for enhanced data protection and Windows Hello for identity protection.

However, the technology only started becoming mainstream on consumer and commercial devices around 2018.

Organisations that procured their PCs before that date might find they cannot upgrade to Windows 11 and will need to buy new computers, which will undoubtedly be costly.

That said, a seven-year cycle for device replacement would be unusually long. A general guideline is to replace workstations every three to five years to balance productivity and costs.

In February 2025, a ControlUp analysis found that roughly 87% of business devices that were not yet running Windows 11 already had the necessary hardware for the update.

Regardless, those running unsupported hardware have another option: Windows 10 extended security updates (ESU).

This programme will provide both important and critical security updates for up to three more years for commercial Windows users, ending in October 2028.

If a business does not require the new features or capabilities of Windows 11, its devices do not support the upgrade, or it needs to run legacy software that won’t work on the new OS, it can enrol its devices into the ESU.

However, it should be noted that these systems will not receive new features, bug fixes, or technical support.

Microsoft provides a detailed explanation of ESU requirements and details for commercial users in an FAQ on its website.

The Microsoft Defender Antivirus software on Windows 10 will also continue receiving security intelligence updates until October 2028.

All things considered, the switch from Windows 10 to Windows 11 seems like it will be far less disruptive for businesses than some previous Windows upgrades.