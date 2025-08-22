Five South African tech companies bought for billions

In the last 18 months, local and international buyers have acquired five South African financial technology companies for billions of rands.

These include biometric FICA compliance provider DocFox, payments processor Adumo, travel industry revenue management software company Ratality, Bank Zero, and iKhokha.

Although the value of the Ratility acquisition was undisclosed, the four transactions with disclosed values were worth an estimated R5.54 billion.

JSE and Nasdaq–listed Lesaka Technologies, formerly Net1 UEPS, was behind two of the acquisitions: Adumo and Bank Zero.

In October 2024, it acquired Adumo, a payments platform headquartered in Cape Town, for $85.9 million (R1.5 billion). Adumo owns point-of-sale giant GAAP, which it acquired in 2021 for an undisclosed sum.

Last month, Lesaka announced that it acquired Bank Zero for R1.09 billion, pending regulatory approvals. Bank Zero is an app-based digital bank for individuals and businesses in South Africa.

It was established seven years ago by former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, banking innovator Yatin Narsai, and five other co-founders. It launched in 2021.

Lesaka Technologies is a South African financial technology company founded by Serge Belamant in 1989. Belamant developed the company’s basic technology after leaving Saswitch.

The company primarily focuses on financial inclusion, offering financial services to previously underserved communities and merchants.

U.S. financial services platform provider nCino announced its $75-million (R1.3 billion) acquisition of DocFox in March 2024, with the deal going through in May of that year.

DocFox provides digital know-your-customer (KYC) verification and compliance services, known as FICA in South Africa — so named for the Financial Intelligence Centre Act.

Founded in 2013 by Ryan Canin, Richard Cohen, and Gian Cantarin, DocFox uses biometrics to perform identity verification. Following the acquisition, it rebranded to nCino KYC Africa.

Also in May 2024, Canadian company Busbud announced its acquisition of South African travel operator revenue management system provider Ratality.

Ratality was founded in 2017 by Arend de Waal, Colin Patrick, and Niel van Schalkwyk. The terms of its deal with Busbud were undisclosed.

Most recently, Nedbank entered into a binding agreement to acquire iKhokha in an all-cash deal for approximately R1.65 billion, subject to certain adjustments upon conclusion.

The acquisition will see iKhokha become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nedbank, while continuing to operate under its own brand and leadership team.

iKhokha is best known for its affordable card payment terminals and offers a suite of accessible SME cash advance, payment, and business management tools.

Company Acquirer Date Amount DocFox nCino May 2024

(finalised) $75 million

(R1.3 billion) Ratality Busbud May 2024 Undisclosed Adumo Lesaka October 2024

(finalised) $85.9 million

(R1.5 billion) Bank Zero Lesaka June 2025 R1.09 billion iKhokha Nedbank July 2025 R1.65 billion

ICT-focused startups dominate venture capital in South Africa

A recent study by the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA) revealed that ICT-focused start-ups continued to attract the lion’s share of venture capital for the third consecutive year.

According to the 2025 SAVCA VC Industry Survey, Southern African technology startups account for 65.9% of deal value, nearly two-thirds of total investment and three times more than the next closest sector.

The data showed that the region’s venture capital sector closed off 2024 with R13.35 billion in active investments across 1,325 deals.

According to the survey, the top-performing subsectors within ICT were software (20%), fintech (15.9%), and online markets (7.6%).

It also highlighted encouraging signals in critical areas such as health tech, which rose to 20% of deal value, its highest share since 2015. Renewed investor interest in life sciences, biotechnology, and medical devices drove this shift.

The survey also found that exit activity, such as the deals listed above, remained a major constraint, with just three exits noted in 2024.

Fund managers cited the lack of follow-on capital, limited buyer universe and regulatory hurdles, including exchange controls, as key barriers to exit.

The nCino KYC Africa (formerly DocFox) team