Takealot launches Home Loan Hub with R20,000 vouchers

South Africa’s biggest online retailer, Takealot, has launched a home loan application and comparison platform in partnership with MortgageMarket.

The service allows people to get home loan offers from multiple South African banks through a single application on a dedicated Takealot-branded web app.

Takealot said the Home Loan Hub is completely free with no hidden costs or obligations. “It’s like adding a home loan to your cart — simple, transparent, and convenient,” the retailer said.

“Just like you trust us to deliver everything to fill your home, now we can deliver your ideal home loan too.”

Users will be able to get pre-approved, explore loan options, and compare offers without paying anything to Takealot. “There is no fee, no commitments, just pre-qualified results,” the retailer said.

Seven banks and financial institutions are participating on the platform — Absa, FNB, Housing Investment Partners, Investec, RMB, and Standard Bank.

People interested in using the service must visit the Takealot Home Loan Hub landing page and select “Get Pre-Approved Now.”

During the application process, users will be required to create a profile and submit various documents, including:

Copy of South African ID or passport

Latest payslip

3 months’ bank statements

Signed Offer to Purchase

Takealot said the entire application process should take less than 30 minutes if users have all their documents ready.

To speed up applications, the service supports a pre-population feature that automatically pulls a user’s credit history from Experian.

MortgageMarket will also perform a soft credit check through Experian. Users should start receiving home loan offers from the supported banks within 72 hours of submitting their application.

“You will receive regular feedback from the banks through the platform,” Takealot said. “Each ‘package’ comes with different terms, rates, and benefits and will be

Users will also be provided with an online dashboard where they can compare the loans’ various specifications to select their preferred option.

“Once you’ve selected the best offer for you, the bank will be notified and will be in contact with you to finalise your home loan,” Takealot said.

Up to R20,000 in Takealot vouchers

If a user successfully registers a bond through Takealot Home Loan Hub, they will receive a Takealot voucher.

The retailer said this can be used towards furniture, appliances, décor, and “everything else” they may need to “make their house a home”.

“If you qualify for a gift voucher, MortgageMarket will email it to the main applicant recorded on the home loan application within 30 days of the registration of your home loan at the relevant Deeds Office,” Takealot said.

The voucher is calculated at 0.5% of the registered home loan value, capped to a maximum of R20,000 per home loan registration.

A user who registers a home loan worth R1 million will receive a voucher of R5,000. For the maximum voucher, the home loan will need to be R4 million.

For more information about the Takealot Home Loan Hub and its associated terms of use, Takealot published details on its Help Centre.