What’s Next — MTN’s Cornelia van Heerden on the importance of providing a world-class customer experience

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Cornelia van Heerden explains why MTN believes customer experience is critical.

Van Heerden is a seasoned executive and engineer, currently leading MTN South Africa’s customer experience transformation as Executive: Customer Experience and Services.

She holds a Master of Engineering in Electronic Engineering from the University of Pretoria, and an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS). This combination of qualifications reflects her rare ability to bridge technical depth with strategic business leadership.

Van Heerden’s career spans senior roles across the ICT sector, including at Oracle and Vodacom, where she consistently championed customer-centric innovation.

In September 2021, Cornelia re-joined MTN in a pivotal move to help reshape the organisation’s approach to service excellence and digital transformation.

She believes that customer experience excellence evolves constantly as new technologies emerge and customer expectations change.

Under her leadership, MTN is therefore rethinking what service excellence looks like from the ground up.

This includes investing in the latest technologies, as well as ensuring its customer experience team is always operating optimally.

This is particularly important in the context of AI, as van Heerden believes technology should never get in the way of humanity and empathy.

By finding a perfect balance between technology and a human connection, van Heerden and MTN aim to build a future where security is a priority, customer support is multilingual, and innovation never comes at the cost of empathy.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, van Heerden reveals how MTN South Africa is reimagining customer experience through innovation that is secure, seamless, and deeply human.

She highlights the national rollout of MTN’s Facial Biometric Authentication Solution, which is a cutting-edge response to customer concerns about identity fraud and convenience.

Van Heerden then explains how MTN is embracing technologies like AI without forgetting that the human element is critical to customer happiness, ensuring that a perfect balance is met.

She reflects on how MTN uses technology, empathy, and real-time feedback to make everyday interactions simpler and more secure for all MTN customers.

Van Heerden concludes the discussion by revealing which technologies and innovations MTN is investigating to provide an even better experience for its customers.

Watch the full interview with Cornelia van Heerden, below.