Warning to Checkers and Pick n Pay

Amazon’s rapid expansion of fresh food deliveries in the coming years could be an early warning shot to traditional grocery retailers in South Africa that they must enhance their e-commerce offerings.

Amazon recently expanded its same-day perishable food deliveries to more than 1,000 cities in the United States.

It plans to increase the offering to 2,300 US cities and towns by the end of 2025, and “more communities” through 2026.

The service allows customers to buy thousands of fresh groceries, including fruits and vegetables, dairy, meat, baked goods, seafood, and frozen foods, and have them delivered on the same day.

To support it, the e-commerce giant has established a vast temperature-controlled fulfilment network in its home market, while also using insulated bags to protect items.

The retailer said that fruits like strawberries, apples, limes, and avocados ranked among the top 10 most ordered items for same-day deliveries.

The retailer’s local marketplace won’t yet comment on its fresh food delivery plans in South Africa.

However, the general surge in sales of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) on local online stores could motivate Amazon.co.za to pursue a similar expansion.

NIQ South Africa recently said that local consumers had become increasingly intentional in purchasing decisions, with deal-seeking extending from bigger ticket items to FMCG.

​​”We expect to see a similar appetite among grocery shoppers for finding value and convenience on digital platforms,” Paterson said.

“Items like personal care, diapers and fragrances are poised to grow faster, while fresh produce may continue to lag due to higher barriers to entry.”

Amazon.co.za’s most successful product category has been Everyday Essentials, which primarily consists of non-perishable groceries and FMCG.

The retailer previously told MyBroadband that its top products by sales volumes after one year in South Africa included toilet paper, dishwashing tablets and liquid, hand wash, shampoo, and multipurpose cleaners.

South Africa’s biggest online store, Takealot, has seen a similar trend. Customers are increasingly buying grocery items, often going for bulk options for better value for money.

Fresh food delivery a whole new world

Notwithstanding the substantial growth in this segment, adding perishable products to an online store’s offering comes with major logistical challenges.

In addition to onboarding suppliers, Amazon would need to establish cold-chain capacity, with refrigerated storage, packing, and transport, to ensure the products don’t spoil.

Traditional South African grocery retailers like Shoprite, Pick n Pay, and Spar already have a major advantage in this area due to their extensive store footprints.

Stores not only act as mini-factories and warehouses for making and holding fresh food, they also bring the items closer to customers.

Amazon only has two local fulfilment centres, one in Johannesburg and another in Cape Town, where it holds stock of its current product offering.

Nevertheless, the company has quickly impressed customers with same-day and next-day deliveries in major metros.

If it plans to roll out fresh food deliveries in South Africa, the service will likely be limited to major metros — at least initially.

Amazon could also partner with outlets that don’t yet have a significant online delivery component, like Food Lover’s Market, to support the service.

The Amazon Prime question

Another big issue is that Amazon’s Prime subscription service has not yet launched in South Africa. In the US, this popular service bundle is key to the popularity of its same-day grocery deliveries.

Prime members enjoy free same-day delivery on orders over $25 in most cities. For orders lower than that value, delivery costs $2.99 (R53).

Non-Prime users pay a much higher delivery fee of $12.99 (R229) per order, just $2 less than the Amazon Prime subscription.

Prime also includes a range of other benefits, including accelerated deliveries, exclusive discounts, and access to video, gaming, music streaming, and e-books.

If the business model for fresh food deliveries depends on a consistent flow of Prime subscription revenue, it will not make sense to launch the offering locally until the subscription is ready to roll out.

While South Africa’s conventional grocery retailers have seen substantial growth in online orders and revenues in recent years, a subscription-based service could set Amazon apart.

Shoprite already offers a subscription service called Xtra Savings Plus, which offers benefits such as product and basket discounts, and free Sixty60 delivery.

Amazon’s main e-commerce rival, Takealot, has launched a subscription service that is viewed as a preemptive answer to Prime.

For R99 per month, it already includes unlimited free Pick n Pay grocery deliveries on Mr D for orders with a minimum value of R350, in addition to free same-day and next-day Takealot deliveries.