All the companies that made Ramaphosa a billionaire

After serving as a key negotiator during South Africa’s democratic transition in the early 1990s, Cyril Ramaphosa was believed to be Nelson Mandela’s successor but was passed over for Thabo Mbeki.

However, Ramaphosa shifted his focus to business after exiting the political sphere in the late 1990s. He saw substantial success and soon began accumulating vast wealth.

While more recent figures aren’t publicly available, Forbes Magazine estimated Ramaphosa’s net worth to be around R6.4 billion in 2018.

The businessman-turned-president accumulated his billions through black empowerment deals and business interests in various high-performing companies.

Ramaphosa’s biggest wealth creator was Shanduka Group, a black-owned investment holding company he founded in 2001.

The company quickly established itself as an innovative black economic empowerment firm, and Ramaphosa served as executive chairman.

As executive chairman, he helped facilitate investments in energy, mineral resources, real estate, banking, insurance, and telecoms.

Ramaphosa had gained experience in the trade union and labour world in the 1980s, when he was a prominent trade union leader in South Africa.

Leveraging this experience helped him hone his skills in striking deals, which was key to his success as a businessman.

Shanduka reached a significant moment in 2011, when McDonald’s announced that the group was its new developmental licensee in South Africa, giving it the responsibility of operating all branches in the country.

After being elected deputy ANC president, Ramaphosa began to divest his business interests towards the end of 2012.

He said he had to exit his business interests to address any potential conflicts of interest and ensure he could adequately perform his duties.

Ramaphosa stepped down from various board positions and sold McDonald’s South Africa to UAE-based MSA Holdings.

He was appointed deputy president of South Africa in May 2014 after former president Jacob Zuma secured his second term.

By this time, the Shanduka Group was worth more than R20 billion, and the Ramaphosa family’s Tshivhase Trust was its majority shareholder.

Before returning to politics in 2014, Ramaphosa had served as MTN chairman for over a decade and Bidvest chairman for nine years.

Back into the political sphere

President Cyril Ramaphosa, during his 2023 State of the Nation Address

Ramaphosa announced his disinvestment from Shanduka in November 2014, through a merger with black-owned investment firm Phembani, which went through in 2015.

Prior to the merger, Shanduka’s portfolio boasted several top local and international businesses, such as MTN, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Standard Bank, Bidvest, Helios Towers, Liberty, and Seacom.

The now-President of South Africa last declared his interests in Parliament’s register of members’ interests in 2017, where he stated that he received no remuneration oide of his government salary.

At the time, the only entities in which he had stakes were Ntaba Nyoni Estates, Ntaba Nyoni Feedlot, Mondly LTD, and Puma Sports Cars.

He also owned multiple townhouses and flats and was listed as a deferred beneficiary for three of five trusts.

However, Ramaphosa’s business interests were recently scrutinised after $580,000 (R9.8 million) in cash was stolen from a couch at his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

Zuma-allied spy chief Arthur Fraser put a spotlight on the issue, accusing Ramaphosa of covering the incident up in the lead-up to his bid for re-election as ANC president in 2022.

Members of the party blocked a Parliamentary investigation into the incident, and acting public protector, Kholeka Gcaleka, found that Ramaphosa hadn’t violated the ethics code for executives by failing to report it.

Ramaphosa served as South Africa’s deputy president from May 2014 until February 2018, when former president Zuma resigned.

Parliament elected Ramaphosa president on 15 February 2018 and gave his first State of the Nation Address the following day.

He was re-elected by a coalition government in 2024 after the ANC’s support declined from 57.5% of the vote to 40.2% in the May general elections.

The image below shows all the companies in which President Cyril Ramaphosa had a shareholding before his return to politics from the private sector.