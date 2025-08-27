The rock venue director who will run MTN in South Africa

MTN South Africa’s new incoming CEO, Ferdi Moolman, is well known at the African telecoms giant for his extensive experience and expertise in financial matters and managing risks.

However, few would know the executive is also a director at what many would consider a brave venture — a live music venue for students that became popular for its noisy and exciting atmosphere, Aandklas.

The Pretoria-educated chartered accountant is currently MTN Group chief risk officer but is set to take the reins at MTN SA from November 2025.

He is replacing Charles Molapisi, who is returning to the role of Group Chief Technology and Information Officer after nearly four years at the helm in South Africa.

Moolman has a big challenge ahead — injecting a boost to MTN South Africa’s consumer revenues after relatively flat growth in recent years amid significant economic pressures and increased competition.

Moolman has extensive experience across financial auditing, financial operations, and taxation, with a career in telecommunications and consulting spanning South Africa, Nigeria, Iran, England, and France.

He matriculated at Hoërskool Menlopark in 1981, after which he studied a BComm Finance degree at the University of Pretoria.

After Tuks, he completed a BCompt degree at Unisa in 1990 before qualifying as a chartered accountant.

Prior to joining MTN, Moolman worked in various senior roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Momentum Life, Europe Assistance, and the Auditor-General of South Africa.

His time at MTN began in 2003, when he was appointed general manager of financial operations, responsible for managing capex in Nigeria.

In 2007, he joined MTN Irancell as chief financial officer and later served as chief operating officer until 2015..

He returned to MTN Nigeria as chief financial officer before being appointed as the country’s CEO in December 2015. He would hold this position until February 2021.

Steering MTN Nigeria through rough seas

Despite substantial regulatory challenges, MTN Nigeria’s revenue grew about 15% from 1.17 trillion to 1.35 trillion naira during Moolman’s tenure.

His most noteworthy achievement was negotiating a significantly reduced penalty levied by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in 2015.

The NCC originally wanted MTN to pay roughly 1.04 trillion Naira (R78 billion, at the time). This had already been reduced to 780 billion Naira (R58.5 billion) by the time Moolman took over.

After years of negotiations, the company ended up paying 330 billion naira — less than half of what the regulator wanted when Moolman was appointed.

In rands, the fine was about 75% lower than at the start of Moolman’s tenure as Nigeria’s currency had also weakened substantially in the intervening years.

Moolman also oversaw MTN’s listing on the Nigerian stock exchange and spearheaded securing a Payment Service Banking Licence from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Although Moolman moved to the position of MTN Group chief risk officer in April 2021, he remained on the MTN Nigeria board.

While little information is available about Moolman’s personal history and activities outside of MTN, the MTN website states that he is also a director of Aandklas.

The live music and entertainment venue is focused on catering to students, with branches in Stellenbosch and Pretoria.

The venue became well-liked by its young target market for its loud and lively rock shows. It remains to be seen if Moolman can inject similar energy into MTN South Africa’s performance.

Below are photos from Moolman’s career at MTN Nigeria, where he spent most of his years working for Africa’s largest mobile network operator.

Moolman in his early days as MTN Nigeria CEO

Moolman at MTN Nigeria’s 19th year anniversary

Moolman at senior MTN Nigeria staff event

Moolman and MTN team welcoming Nigeria’s first Kid-CEO

Moolman handing out backpacks at a Nigerian school