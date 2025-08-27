South African company gutted by State Capture sued over R625-million contract

Draken International has sued South African state-owned arms manufacturer Denel for failing to deliver on a $35.2-million (R625 million) contract for a dozen Cheetah fighter jets.

In a civil complaint filed on 19 August 2025, the Blackstone-owned Draken demanded a $7.1 million (R126 million) refund, additional damages, plus interest.

Denel is one of the state-owned companies that the Zondo Commission of Inquiry found suffered severely under state capture.

Corruption and mismanagement gutted the once-proud arms manufacturer, which developed great products like the Rooivalk attack helicopter and the G6 self-propelled howitzer.

Draken, which Denel previously said is often described as the world’s largest private air force, said it had given the South African arms manufacturer ample extensions before approaching the court.

It explained that the original deal was signed on 31 October 2017 for $29.2 million (R517 million), with Denel agreeing to a 24-month phased delivery schedule of twelve Cheetah aircraft.

Draken paid a $500,000 (R8.8 million) good-faith deposit in December 2017 and a $9 million (R159 million) advance payment in March 2018.

When the companies announced the deal in December 2017, Denel revealed that the sale included nine Cheetah C jets and three dual-seat Cheetah D planes.

“Denel is the design authority of the Cheetah fighter that was locally developed as a variant of the Mirage III in the 1980s,” it said.

“The aircraft were retired from active duty following South Africa’s acquisition of its new fleet of Saab Gripen fighter jets.”

Denel said that the Cheetahs, which can fly at Mach 2.2 and operate at ranges of more than 1,300km, were the first South African–designed fighters added to Draken’s inventory.

Another aspect of Denel’s contract with Draken was that the aircraft must be delivered in airworthy condition and be fitted with specific ejection seats.

Unairworthy aircraft with no ejection seats

“Between October 2017 and September 2020, Denel delivered only two aircraft, neither of which was delivered on time or in airworthy condition,” Draken stated.

“Among other deficiencies, Denel failed to deliver the aircraft complete with ejection seats”

On 30 January 2018, they amended the initial agreement to allow Draken to order certain parts from third parties other than Denel and discount the cost against the purchase price.

“This amendment was necessary given Denel’s failure to provide several of the additional parts encompassed by the agreement,” Draken said.

On 6 October 2020, the parties amended the agreement again to adjust the phased delivery schedule for the remaining aircraft.

“As part of the amendment, the parties agreed to amend the total purchase price for the twelve aircraft to $35,238,028 (R625 million),” Draken stated.

“By the time the parties executed the second amended agreement, Draken had paid a total of $12,783,333 (R227 million) without receiving a single aircraft in Airworthy condition.”

After this second amendment to the original agreement, Denel delivered one additional aircraft, which Draken said also failed to meet several performance and condition requirements.

“Given the extensive issues with Denel’s performance, the parties agreed to defer further deliveries pending discussions of a potential resolution,” Draken said.

“Over the course of such discussions, Denel has repeatedly stalled and raised pretextual hurdles to advancing the discussions.”

Draken said this continued delay has only aggravated the significant damages already caused by Denel’s failure to perform under the agreement.

When contacted for comment, a Denel spokesperson said it would oppose Draken’s legal action but could not comment on the pending litigation.

“Denel will be opposing the matter and will shortly file its legal notices with the court. While the matter is before the courts, Denel will not provide any comments on the merits and demerits thereof,” it said.

“However, Denel wishes to assure all stakeholders that it remains committed to fulfilling its contractual obligations, strengthening its operational performance and ensure the long-term sustainability of the business.”

Denel said it continued to focus on enhancing its capabilities and restoring confidence with all its partners and clients, both locally and internationally.

Denel fails to publish financial reports

Denel has not published financial statements since the 2019/20 financial year, when it was technically insolvent and reported a loss of R1.96 billion.

Denel’s liabilities exceeded its assets by nearly R2.3 billion, rendering it technically insolvent. This means it could not cover its debts even if it sold all its assets, collected all outstanding accounts payable, and used all its available cash.

Intertwined with Denel’s financial crisis was a mass skills exodus to the United Arab Emirates and allegations of intellectual property theft, allegedly by the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Its revenue plummeted from R8.2 billion in 2015/6 to R2.4 billion in 2019/2020. It also had irregular expenditure of R3.2 billion during its last recorded financial year.

Due to its financial distress and lack of skills, Denel was unable to pay salaries or issue employee tax certificates in 2022.

As a result, trade union Solidarity obtained a court order to seize some of Denel’s assets and auction them off to pay R90 million in outstanding salaries.

Solidarity also revealed at the time that most Denel divisions had not paid employees’ income tax to SARS, despite deducting it from their salaries.

Denel’s inability to pay salaries accelerated the staff exodus and deepened its skills crisis.

To get Denel back on its feet, the late former public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan approved a R9-billion bailout over five years for the state-owned company.

Last February, Denel board chair Gloria Serobe told Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that the company’s realised net loss amounted to R463 million as at 31 December 2023.

This was 37% worse than the projected R339 million in losses the company had expected to make that year.

In the year that followed, the Auditor-General of South Africa issued a disclaimer of opinion on Denel’s financial report. By February 2025, Denel had still not presented updated financial statements to Scopa.