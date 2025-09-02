From Cape Flats kid and trade unionist to telecoms billionaire — The woman who made MTN Africa’s biggest mobile network

Trade unionist-turned-capitalist Irene Charnley is one of South Africa’s most successful businesswomen and a formidable figure in Africa’s telecoms industry.

Charnley is widely regarded as having spearheaded MTN’s transition from South Africa’s second-largest mobile network operator to Africa’s biggest cellular communications provider.

Born on 6 May 1960, Charnley and her two siblings were raised by their widowed mother in the Cape Flats.

In an interview with Forbes Africa, she describes her mother as her greatest hero and credits her for teaching her to be brave.

“She showed me every day that our circumstances need not define us and how important it is to balance strength and determination with love, kindness and humanity,” Charnley said.

Charnley’s tertiary academic curriculum vitae is fairly modest, especially according to typical telecom executive standards.

Following her schooling, she obtained a certificate in graphic art, reproduction and technology from the College of London of Printing, and a certificate in industrial relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

Charnely’s professional career began as a research coordinator and negotiator at the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM).

In an interview with ABN’s Lindsay Williams, she said one of her proudest achievements was helping facilitate the introduction of a pension and provident funds for mineworkers in South Africa.

“It laid a good foundation for me in terms of humanity and being humble, because you are doing something for people and trying to impact their lives by improving their conditions,” Charnley said.

Charnley said she gained the respect of her fellow trade unionists, earning the nickname of “broer” (Afrikaans for brother) as her abilities put her on equal footing with her male compatriots.

Charnley’s move into the corporate world in the 1990s began with her co-founding of the National Empowerment Consortium, an alliance of black businesspeople and organised labour.

In 1996 and 1997, the NEC acquired a 35% stake in diversified industrial conglomerate Johnnic Holdings from Anglo American.

Taking MTN beyond South Africa

Charnley in the 1990s (first two images) and early 2000s (right)

Charnley pivoted Johnnic towards media and telecoms through several acquisitions and asset swaps, including the company’s acquisition of M-Cell, which would become MTN Group.

She also oversaw a key empowerment initiative — the Ikageng share scheme — which gave 32,000 previously disadvantaged people ownership at Johnnic and 400% return-on-investment over three years.

After unbundling Johnnic’s shares in MTN to shareholders, Charnley became the commercial head of the MTN Group, responsible for the company’s strategic investments and international expansion.

During this time, Charnley leveraged her labour negotiation skills to spearhead MTN’s successful bids for telecoms licences in Nigeria and Iran, which were considered high-risk moves at the time.

She also negotiated and concluded acquisitions of what would become MTN’s operations in Côte d’Ivoire, Congo Brazzaville, and Zambia.

Her other key initiatives included a 50% joint venture with a national bank and secured financing for an 18.8% management buy-in of MTN Group.

Charnley resigned as executive director at MTN Group in 2007. By then, she had amassed stock worth $150 million, which would be roughly R1.05 billion at the time.

A lasting legacy

Charnley during a She Leads Africa event in 2016.

Although MTN’s investment in Iran has taken a dark turn in recent years, its Nigerian business has flourished despite major regulatory hurdles.

Nigeria is MTN’s biggest market in terms of revenue and customers. The company’s pan-African expansion also saw it surpass Vodacom in revenue and customers.

After Charnley departed from MTN, she founded Mauritius-based Smile Telecoms, which has operations in Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Charnley has received widespread recognition for her professional achievements. Among the earliest was being named the 2000 South African Businesswoman of the Year for her achievements at Johnnic.

In 2020, she also featured on Forbes Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women list. The year after that, she was awarded the Standard Bank Top Woman Lifetime Achiever Awards.

Charnley is currently the president of the International Women’s Forum South Africa, a global network of influential women leaders.