Takealot relaunches procurement platform for businesses

Takealot has relaunched its business-to-business (B2B) product, Takealot for Business, a procurement offering with 30-day interest-free terms, up to 5% rebates, and unlimited free delivery via TakealotMORE.

The e-commerce giant said the platform is designed to simplify the challenges faced by South African businesses, from startups and SMMEs to established corporations.

“South Africa’s leading online retailer, Takealot, is excited to announce the relaunch of its B2B offering, Takealot for Business,” it says.

“It’s designed to save businesses time, money, and hassle, whether you’re buying IT gear, catering supplies, or office essentials.”

According to Takealot, there are several compelling benefits businesses can realise through signing up for the product, including:

30-day interest-free business account — allowing firms to place orders throughout the month and settle 30 days after invoicing.

— allowing firms to place orders throughout the month and settle 30 days after invoicing. Exclusive Business Discount Coupons — enabling firms to unlock discount coupons on their business account.

— enabling firms to unlock discount coupons on their business account. Product rebates — enable firms to earn more back the more they consolidate their orders, with up to 5% back on order values in Takealot vouchers.

— enable firms to earn more back the more they consolidate their orders, with up to 5% back on order values in Takealot vouchers. Voucher Discounts — allowing Takealot for Business subscribers to save up to 2.5% on Takealot vouchers.

— allowing Takealot for Business subscribers to save up to 2.5% on Takealot vouchers. Streamlined Logistics — Centralised delivery for bulk orders with reliable delivery.

Takealot for Business head Marlise Bosman says the relaunch is the e-commerce giant’s commitment to making businesses’ lives easier.

“We recognise that behind every purchasing decision is a person trying to get things done as quickly, efficiently, and stress-free as possible,” she explains.

Takealot acknowledges that businesses in South Africa face a host of challenges daily, including intense competition and economic pressures.

“At the end of the day, business owners want one less thing to stress about. That’s why we created a platform that takes the hassle out of buying for business,” says Bosman.