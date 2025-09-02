Huge telecoms company cuts jobs

JSE-listed Huge Group has advised shareholders of job cuts and leadership changes as part of a portfolio-wide productivity and efficiency enhancement initiative.

The telecoms firm recently amalgamated the workforces of Huge Connect, Huge Platforms, and Huge TNS as part of a “right-sizing” exercise to “align with current business and economic conditions.”

The company said that separation agreements were concluded with employees who were affected by the process.

While it did not reveal how many people were let go, it said the retrenchments would result in cost savings of around R16 million in the current 12-month period.

That figure is after accounting for separation costs. For each subsequent 12-month period, the savings are expected to be roughly R32 million.

The company has also made several appointments in support of its continued focus on governance and reporting.

Chief operating officer Zak van de Merwe will replace chief commercial officer Tamryn van Tonder, who has resigned from the company and is no longer on its board.

The role of chief operating officer has been made redundant as part of a transitional roadmap defined by Huge Group’s board of directors.

Chantal Human has been appointed in the dual capacity of Huge Connect financial director and Huge Group chief financial officer.

Since 2019, she has held various roles within Huge Group’s investment portfolio companies, most recently serving as the financial executive of Huge TNS.

Current Huge Management Company financial manager Rachell Douglas has also been appointed as the company’s chief reporting officer.

Both Human and Douglas are chartered accountants. Following their appointments, they also became directors on Huge Group’s board, effective 1 September 2025.

The announcement was made at 16:00 on Monday, 1 September 2025. Huge Group’s share price was up 12.78% in early morning trading on Tuesday.

However, the share price was still down over 26% from the start of the year and over 31% lower than a year ago.

The company posted a poor financial performance in its 2025 financial year, recording an operating loss of R61.5 million after an operating profit of R35.4 million in 2024.

Positive performance of distribution and MVNO businesses

Zak van de Merwe, Huge Group chief commercial officer

Huge Group shared details about the recent positive performances of its distribution and MVNO businesses.

Huge Distribution’s revenue of R25 million in the 2024 financial year increased to R54 million in the 2025 financial year. In the first five months of the 2026 financial year, the revenue is already at R40 million.

Its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) platform, Huge NXTGN, which was commercially brought to market in October 2024, has also become a revenue-generating business.

Huge attributed this to securing various key clients, including Pick n Pay Mobile, Boxercom, and three other MVNOs.

The MVNO business is part of the company’s growth and innovation portfolio, which is being led by telecoms veteran Douglas Reed.

The former Datapro and Vox Telecoms CEO was appointed by Huge Group in October 2024. Reed believes that Huge Group is in the early stages of a significant growth curve.

With regard to its MVNO business, Reed said Huge Group was able to provide a low-cost, low-risk entry point for brands looking to develop mobile services tailored to their unique needs.