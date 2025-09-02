Big turnaround at iOCO

iOCO, formerly EOH Holdings, has published a trading update for the year ended 31 July 2025, revealing that it expects significant operating profit and earnings growth.

The company said it expects operating profit to grow by 260% to 285%, to between R395 million and R420 million.

At the same time, it expects Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) to increase by between 60% and 70%, reaching R490 million to R525 million.

iOCO attributes this growth to its strategic reset in 2024, the gains from which it says early gains are beginning to show.

“The new leadership team put in place a 3-step transformational plan with a core focus to drive iOCO’s efficient operating model, business autonomy, resource and capital allocation,” it said.

“The early gains from our transformation are beginning to show, reaffirming our ambition to position iOCO as a premier technology partner in South Africa, the Middle East, and the UK.”

iOCO expects headline earnings per share to fall between 35 cents and 45 cents, compared to the headline loss per share of 0.21 cents reported for the year ended 31 July 2025.

Earnings per share (EPS) are also expected to range between 35 cents and 45 cents, up from the loss per share of 10 cents in the 2023/24 financial year.

“Our FY25 results show good momentum across the group as the strategy takes hold and is embraced by the dedicated 4,500 iOCO employees,” said iOCO.

“Besides the vastly improved profitability, translating into strong free cash flow generation, most satisfying is the inflection to revenue growth in the second half of FY25.”

iOCO said it is building a business that is not only profitable, but deeply relevant, anchored in relevant and growing technologies.

It is also committed to fostering a culture that prioritises customers, ensuring that every solution, service, and interaction is designed to meet evolving client needs.