200 tech jobs for South Africans at one of the world’s biggest airlines

Emirates Airlines and Air Services is offering over 200 jobs to South African IT professionals and is holding two recruitment information sessions this month for those interested in joining the company.

The positions span software engineering, DevOps, hybrid cloud, agile delivery, technical product management, digital workplace, cybersecurity, IT architecture, innovation, and service management.

The recruitment is part of the Emirates Group’s ambition to onboard 17,300 professionals across 350 roles this financial year.

Emirates Group executive vice president of IT, Ali Serdar Yakut, said Dubai ranked among the world’s top 10 cities where tech experts aspire to work on cutting-edge innovations.

Yakut said Emirates was keen to attract top talent to join its IT workforce as part of the airline’s global continuous product improvements and operational efficiency.

“We have a wide array of exciting and challenging tech and innovation projects in the pipeline, some of which will shape aviation and many of our day-to-day processes,” Yakut said.

Aside from competitive salaries and allowances, Emirates employees get perks like eligibility for profit share, excellent medical and life insurance, concessional cargo, and tickets for immediate family.

Employees also get heavily discounted flight tickets for dependents, wider family, and friends to travel to 145 destinations around the Emirates network.

Furthermore, employees get an Emirates Platinum card, providing a range of benefits and discounts across thousands of outlets, including clubs, clinics, education, and retail and hospitality outlets.

The South African Emirates IT recruitment information sessions will be held on 27 September in Johannesburg and 28 September in Cape Town.

The sessions will provide insights into what it is like to work at Emirates Group IT and live in Dubai, explore the team structure, key innovation projects, and current job openings.

“They will also have the opportunity to engage directly with Group IT managers and recruitment leads through interactive sessions,” the company said.

The job application process, competitive compensation packages, employee benefits, and career development opportunities will be some of the topics discussed.

To apply and get shortlisted for the recruitment event, candidates must register here on the Emirates Careers page.

What new employees can expect

The Emirates Group IT team currently consists of 2,500 professionals, comprising software developers, technical product managers, architects, project managers, scrum masters, and DevOps specialists.

“Tech employees can also be a part of an active and robust community of coders, an IT engagement hub, a tech academy, a cybersecurity forum, even one on data science practice,” Emirates said.

The company provided some details about what new IT employees can expect in terms of the projects they will work on, what tools they will have access to, and what training they will receive.

“Typically, the Group’s IT team works on cutting-edge projects across business-to-consumer, business-to-business, and support functions and operations for more than 40 brands and businesses in Dubai and globally,” Emirates said.

“The team architects, builds, and efficiently maintains software and systems that make real contributions to help manage operations, ramp up revenue, streamline costs, maximise business and people efficiencies, and enable internal engagement.”

Among the recent projects the IT team developed was Emirates’ premium economy product, optimising catering using AI models, and incorporating biometrics for check-in and self-service bag drop.

Some of the advanced tools, technologies, and patterns available to the Emirates IT team include:

Cloud services

Microservices

API management

Event streaming

Robotics,

DevOps

Biometrics, including facial recognition

Web and native mobile development

Mainframe – ALCS, ERP (Oracle applications)

Modern programming languages like ReactJS, full-stack Java, .NET and Python

Emirates IT training includes in-depth courses on a range of tools, technologies, technical subjects, and agile delivery that help upskill and cross-skill.

“These are complemented with knowledge-sharing sessions, tech talks, hackathons, codefests, and bootcamps,” Emirates said.