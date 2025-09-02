Checkers Sixty60 expands to 155 new locations

Shoprite now offers Checkers Sixty60 deliveries from 694 stores around South Africa, an increase from the 539 locations from which it serviced customers in 2024.

This is according to Shoprite’s reviewed results for the 52 weeks ended 29 June 2025, published on Tuesday, which revealed that Sixty60’s sales increased by 47.7% to R18.9 billion, down from last year’s 58.1% growth.

“Success measures outside of Sixty60’s growth and sales quantum include its incredible brand advocacy underscored by the service’s customer experience,” said Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht.

“This is evidenced by its 94.0% on-time deliveries and 96.8% order fulfilment.”

Engelbrecht said the company was clear in its pursuit of expanding its omnichannel retail platform in South Africa as a basis for future growth.

“We are leveraging the group’s core South African corporate-owned store base, which places us within five kilometres of 85% of South African households,” said Engelbrecht.

“In support of our plan this year, we launched the new Checkers transactional website, making our full range available for customers to find, purchase and have delivered within one hour through online search.”

In addition, Engelbrecht said they “re-platformed” Sixty60 while adding general merchandise delivery from Checkers Hyper stores to their on-demand offer.

“These substantial steps build on the strong foundation we have established as we extend our delivery offer across our other categories and trading formats in the future,” he said.

Engelbrecht said their omnichannel plan is to be South Africa’s everyday store.

“With Sixty60 recently crossing the 100 million order mark, I think it’s fair to say we are making inroads in terms of our ambition, and I couldn’t be prouder of this result and more so, our 168,000 employees.”

Shoprite also noted the impact on its expenses following the acquisition of Pingo, its last-mile logistics provider for Sixty60.

Pingo was an equity-accounted joint venture between Shoprite and RTT Logistics. Shoprite acquired the remaining 50% share capital of the company in October 2024.

This resulted in Shoprite assuming responsibility for the sale and delivery of merchandise to customers, which also contributed to the company’s overall 7.4% increase in expenses during the year.

Shoprite said the Pingo acquisition had a notable impact on its year-on-year expense growth, as delivery expenses are now classified as cost of sales. Before, they were classified as other operating expenses.

Shoprite acquires Pingo from RTT

Pingo was launched as a joint venture between Shoprite and RTT Logistics in May 2022. Its primary responsibility is recruiting and managing Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers, a critical part of the service’s success.

Shoprite acquired RTT’s stake in Pingo last year for an undisclosed sum, with the Competition Tribunal approving the deal in October 2024.

“Full ownership enables us to strategically invest in and integrate the service, accelerating the development of advanced technologies essential for delivering a seamless customer experience,” Shoprite said at the time.

Despite the income that should have come from the sale, RTT landed in financial trouble. MyBroadband reported in February that RTT planned to suspend employees’ retirement fund contributions.

Sources who spoke on condition of anonymity also said that staff hadn’t received increases or bonuses.

“RTT is currently experiencing some short-to-medium-term profitability challenges and is not in a position to settle and pay the contributions to the fund,” RTT Group CEO Rudi Keet said in a letter addressed to staff.

“We believe that we will be able to resume full contributory membership after a period of six months, by the end of August 2025.”

RTT operates well-known delivery company, CourierIT. It acquired 70% of the shares in CourierIT in June 2015. It completely acquired the firm by December 2017.

In November 2022, RTT Group merged with CourierIT, with CourierIT continuing operations as a division of RTT.

When MyBroadband contacted RTT for comment about its financial situation and suspending retirement fund contributions, the company declined to answer specific questions.

“The RTT Group is up to date with all salary, wage, and fund contributions,” a spokesperson told MyBroadband.

“With regards to your request for comment, please note that RTT is a private company and does not comment or disclose any financial matters or information.”