These services are replacing South Africa’s oldest state-owned company

While the South African Post Office (Sapo) is on the edge of collapse, private point-to-point package drop-off and pick-up services have already taken over much of its core service offering.

For the vast majority of its 232-year existence, the Post Office was the country’s go-to mailing service. In the 1980s, it was one of the country’s biggest employers and critical infrastructure providers.

After South Africa became a democracy, the telecoms division of the Post Office was split off into Telkom.

It experienced noteworthy customer service and operational performance improvements during the late 1990s and early 2000s, leading to its first-ever profit in 2003/4.

At the turn of the century, the Post Office had over 2,500 branches and employed more than 16,000 people.

With just 657 branches and roughly 6,000 staff remaining in 2025, the once ubiquitous institution is now a shadow of its former self.

Although early online messaging systems like e-mail practically eliminated physical mail in the last two decades, the Post Office was well-positioned to benefit from another fast-growing sector: e-commerce.

However, in the mid-2000s, the entity became crippled by staff strikes, severe financial mismanagement, and corruption scandals.

Rogue employees also started garnering a reputation for “losing” or stealing packages, devastating the public trust in the Post Office’s ability to reliably transport and deliver their items.

The SA Post Office has been in business rescue since July 2023. While its business rescue practitioners (BRPs) closed 366 branches and cut 6,000 staff, it remains in a financial quagmire.

Despite the significant cost cuts, the BRPs required a R6.2-billion bailout to avoid liquidation. The Treasury provided R2.4 billion, but the remaining R3.8 billion was reduced to R1.8 billion.

The government’s apparent unwillingness to inject more taxpayer money into the entity has resulted in repeated warnings from Sapo’s BRPs that the company would need to close its doors.

Former Post Office CEO Mark Barnes recently warned that the entity’s demise was all but inevitable once its capacity to process financial transactions was removed.

With the Postbank in the process of being spun off from the Post Office, the entity’s future is in serious doubt.

Private point-to-point services offering more locations

Paxi packages in transport

Fortunately, private courier and transport companies have stepped in to fill the gap in point-to-point package drop-offs and pick-ups left by the closure of many Post Office branches.

The initial private alternative to the Post Office was PostNet, which primarily focused on document transportation.

However, in recent years, even PostNet’s footprint has been dwarfed by services like Pep’s Paxi and The Courier Guy’s Pudo. These services offer more affordable shipping than direct-to-destination offerings.

Paxi uses Pep, Pep Home, Pep Cell, Tekkie Town, and Shoe City Stores as its branches. In addition to being easily accessible to customers, the stores are linked via an extensive Pepkor logistics network.

As of 2025, there are over 2,800 Paxi Points across South Africa, greater than the peak number of Post Office branches in the early 2000s.

The second largest point-to-point delivery service is The Courier Guy’s Locker service, previously known as Pudo.

Instead of service kiosks like Paxi, the service uses secure smart lockers as automated package drop-off and pick-up points.

The Courier Guy Locker is supported by a fully online booking system and PIN-based user verification for pick-ups.

The lockers are generally placed in public areas with high foot traffic, making them difficult targets for criminals.

E-commerce company Bob Group’s Bob Box is also in the midst of a major point-to-point locker expansion.

Unlike The Courier Guy Lockers, the service is open to all couriers and is currently being used by Internet Express, Flash Parcels, and MTE Express.

As of July 2025, Bob Boxes were available at over 200 locations. The company plans to expand to around 800 sites by the end of the year.

Another delivery company that offers smart locker services is DSV. However, it recently downscaled its offering as demand was less than anticipated.

The table below compares the Post Office’s branch footprint with Paxi, The Courier Guy Lockers, DSV Lockers, and Bob Box.