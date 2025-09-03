Woolworths online sales rocking

Woolworths’ online sales turnover continued to grow in the retailer’s 2025 financial year, with a significant contribution coming from its on-demand delivery service Woolies Dash.

In the 52 weeks ending 29 June 2025, Woolworths’ overall online sales reached R7.78 billion, up 8.9% from the same period last year.

Woolies Dash turnover grew 41.6%, helping to bump the proportion of online sales in the retailer’s food category to 6.6%.

Online food sales grew 32.9% and contributed a significant R3.33 billion in turnover to the total online sales.

However, Woolworths’ high-end fashion business Country Road Group made an even bigger contribution, R3.56 billion.

While the Fashion, Beauty, and Home Business accounted for the smallest part of online sales turnover — at R887 million — this was still a significant increase of 22.8% over the previous year.

Woolworths in-store operations did not perform as well. While total turnover and concession sales increased 6.1% to R81 billion, profit declined from R2.6 billion to R2.46 billion.

Woolworths attributed this to the performance of the Country Road Group, which was impacted by a weaker and highly promotional topline environment and diluted gross profit margins due to inflated import costs and increased discounting.

“As a result, Group adjusted earnings before interest and tax, depreciation and amortisation decreased by 3.8% to R8.7 billion,” Woolworths said.

Another factor in South Africa was operating expenses increasing by 14.5% due to larger investments in growth initiatives, including Absolute Pets, which the retailer acquired in its previous financial year.

Woolworths said that consumer sentiment and discretionary spend remained subdued in its home market, despite moderating inflation and interest rate cuts.

Woolworths expects discretionary spending in its South African and Australian markets to remain constrained for the foreseeable future.

“Global uncertainty regarding the potential impact of higher US tariffs presents a further headwind to the macro-economic outlook,” the retailer said.

“That said, the Group is well oriented to benefit from its various investments in both foundational capabilities and new avenues of growth.”

Woolworths said it expected to deliver an improvement in the Group’s overall financial performance in the current financial year.

The table below summarises key figures from Woolworths’ 2025 financial results, which cover the 52 weeks up to 29 June 2025.