Prepare for a big online Black Friday in South Africa

South Africa’s four biggest banks are split over whether Black Friday 2025 will see a big increase in transaction values and volumes over last year or only a slight improvement.

However, at least three of them agree that there will be noticeable growth in online spending and digital payments.

Standard Bank told MyBroadband that recent interest rate cuts have provided consumers with more disposable income, which it expects will translate into increased spending — especially online.

Although it still anticipates significant in-store spending, it expects digital payments to dominate this space with increased uptake of virtual card payments through digital wallets.

“We expect virtual credit cards to become a preferred payment method, especially for online and wallet-based transactions.

“We also anticipate continued growth in wallet usage, driven by convenience and increased adoption across demographics.”

Standard Bank also expects that zero-interest Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payment methods like Payflex and PayJustNow will grow, especially among younger consumers who value flexibility.

“Gen Z and Millennials are high adopters of BNPL and online shopping,” the bank said. “Older generations tend to prefer in-store experiences, driven by tangible discounts and traditional shopping habits.”

With regard to product categories, Standard Bank believes that grocery deals will remain a top-performing category.

“Economic pressures are prompting consumers to seek value and savings, making Black Friday an opportunity to stock up on essentials,” the bank said.

Standard Bank said consumers have become more discerning about claimed discounts and are expecting transparency from retailers.

FNB Credit Card data science head Akshay Bhayroo said a convergence of factors pointed towards a “vibrant” shopping season.

The bank expects similar year-on-year momentum as in 2024, and that more consumers will shift towards e-commerce and digital payments.

While FNB anticipates brick-and-mortar shopping will continue making a solid contribution in South Africa, it expects less cash to exchange hands in those transactions.

“Cash usage is expected to decline further, as shoppers increasingly adopt digital and contactless payment options, reflecting broader shifts in payment behaviour and convenience preferences,” Bhayroo said.

FNB expects that the most popular spending categories will again be groceries, clothing, and entertainment.

Consumers are still under too much pressure — Absa and Nedbank

South Africa’s two other biggest banks — Absa and Nedbank — were less optimistic about the prospects for this year’s sale. They expect challenging economic factors to result in flat or marginal sales gains.

“We expect consumer behaviour to remain cautious and increasingly focused on value during Black Friday 2025,” an Absa spokesperson said.

The bank explained that although inflation and interest rates have eased over time, South African consumers continued to experience substantial financial pressure.

“Elevated utility costs, high food prices, and rising transport expenses remain persistent challenges,” the bank said.

“This financial strain is reflected in our card spending data, which shows subdued year-to-date growth.” Absa said that additional indicators like the Household Affordability Index supported this view.

Absa also expects consumer spending to spread over the Black Friday “season” rather than being targeted specifically at Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The bank has found that expenditure on higher-ticket items such as electronics — which have historically racked up sales during Black Friday — has been deferred throughout the year.

“Households are not necessarily waiting for promotional periods like Black Friday and Cyber Monday to make purchases,” Absa said.

One area where Absa agreed with the FNB and Standard Bank is that online shopping and digital will surge.

“Online shopping purchases will continue to demonstrate year-on-year double-digit growth,” the spokesperson said.

“Online spending is expected to outpace in-store purchases this year, supported by the expansion of e-commerce offerings by retailers and the availability of more attractive online discounts.”

Absa also expects digital payments and virtual cards to play a larger role this year, especially among younger and tech-savvy consumers.

Other predictions from Absa included:

Retailers offering typical discount ranges of 5% to 20%

Online shopping average ticket values will continue to be double that of in-store purchases

10% growth in spend on Black Friday itself, breaching the R4.5 billion mark on the day

Average transaction values will be around R500

9.75 million transactions for Absa merchants on Black Friday

In terms of in-store sales, Absa is only expecting an inflationary increase, based in part on retail sales being forecast to grow just 2% in real terms in 2025.

Absa also expects that BNPL payments will be a popular credit choice for younger and non-credit product customers, both in the point-of-sale and online shopping environments.