The companies getting a slice of South Africa’s R1.1-trillion goldmine

While cash remains king in South Africa’s informal economy, most spaza shops have a point-of-sale machine or device with which to accept card payments, and a handful of operators dominate the sector.

This was revealed in a recent snap survey of spaza shop operators conducted by Yebo Fresh. The research focused on 2,769 spazas and 20 midi wholesalers, who mostly supply the spaza shops.

The most dominant systems are Flash, Kazang, and Shop2Shop. Shop2Shop was used universally in midi wholesalers. Other solutions include Blue Label, Yoco, iKhokha, and A2Pay.

Regional trends show Flash dominating across provinces, with more shops surveyed in Gauteng, but the Western Cape was found to have the highest average number of devices per shop.

The larger businesses tended to use more devices while smaller shops used fewer. Average usage ranged between 1.4 and 2.1 devices per shop.

“A big reason for their popularity is the importance of selling value-added services, such as data, airtime, DStv, electricity, and betting as an income generator for spazas,” Yebo Fresh founder and CEO Jessica Boonstra said.

“However, cash is still king and it remains the preferred payment method for consumers, meaning that shops are likely to prefer making payment in cash towards their suppliers in turn.”

Specialist data visualisation publication The Outlier reported in its latest newsletter that South Africa’s payments space is particularly dynamic at the moment.

Lesaka Technologies, which owns Kazang, announced in June 2025 that it had acquired Bank Zero for R1.09 billion, pending regulatory approvals.

Bank Zero is an app-based digital bank for individuals and businesses. It was established seven years ago by Michael Jordaan, Yatin Narsai, and five other co-founders. It launched in 2021.

More recently, in July 2025, Nedbank entered into a binding agreement to acquire iKhokha in an all-cash deal for approximately R1.65 billion, subject to certain adjustments upon conclusion.

The acquisition will see iKhokha become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nedbank, while continuing to operate under its own brand and leadership team.

iKhokha is best known for its affordable card payment terminals and offers a suite of accessible SME cash advance, payment, and business management tools.

According to The Outlier, most of this activity is driven by interest in the previously unbanked sector, particularly the small and medium–sized spaza shop networks.

South Africa’s R1-trillion to R1.125-trillion underground economy

Kasinomics founder and informal economy expert GG Alcock said earlier this year that South Africa’s township economy, which he estimated was worth around R1 trillion, was showing strong growth.

Luncedo Mtwentwe, managing director at Vantage Advisory, has also said that they estimate South Africa’s township economy to be worth around R900 billion.

“The numbers I have access to add up to an informal economy of R750 billion a year in terms of turnover,” said Alcock.

However, he said these figures only represent between two-thirds and three-quarters of the full size of South Africa’s informal sector.

Therefore, the total size of the township and informal economy is between R1 trillion and R1.125 trillion.

Based on Trade Intelligence’s research, Alcock highlighted a few of the biggest sectors by turnover in South Africa’s information economy.

Spaza shops — account for R190 billion across 100,000 outlets

— account for R190 billion across 100,000 outlets Fast-food — accounts for R90 billion across 50,000 outlets

— accounts for R90 billion across 50,000 outlets Beauty sector — accounts for R10 billion annually

— accounts for R10 billion annually Taxis — account for R50 billion a year across 250,000 vehicles

— account for R50 billion a year across 250,000 vehicles Savings stokvels — worth R44 billion per year

— worth R44 billion per year Backroom rentals in townships — worth R20 billion annually

— worth R20 billion annually Spaza shop rental economy — is around R25 billion per year

Alcock added that numerous other large sectors exist in the informal economy, including automotive, construction, catering, car washes, and bakeries.

“If you take a mirror to the formal economy, you will find every sector represented in the informal economy,” he said.

“They are successful, and in many cases, these businesses came from the formal sector to serve the informal sector.”