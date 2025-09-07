Billionaire with large stakes in Rain and TymeBank rejects ANC Presidency rumours

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe, who has stakes in Rain and TymeBank, has dismissed rumours that he will run for leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) in 2027.

Motsepe, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s brother-in-law, said he will support whoever the party elects as its next leader.

His denial comes after months of speculation that he would receive Ramaphosa’s backing to take over the reins.

“Whoever is elected by the ANC I will support, as I have in the past; and as I said, I will work together with all other political parties,” the Sunday Times quoted Motsepe as saying.

He added that his family is privileged to donate to all political parties, joking that he tells critics that he will not donate any money to them if they stop criticising him.

Newsday reported that Motsepe was rumoured to be the top choice among some ANC senior officials for the party’s next president.

Sources within the ANC said the party has been trying to convince Motsepe to enter politics for some time.

If he were to run, he would be against Deputy President Paul Mashatile, whose ANC presidential campaign is understood to be widely supported by the ANC’s radical economic transformation faction.

While he isn’t a politician, Motsepe is one of the biggest financial supporters of various national parties, including bankrolling tens of millions of rands for the ANC.

Motsepe is one of South Africa’s most successful entrepreneurs, with holdings in telecommunications, digital banking, and mining firms, among others.

Forbes estimated Motsepe’s net worth at $2.8 billion (R52 billion) as of 10 February 2025, ranking as the 1,238th wealthiest person in the world in the business magazine’s World Billionaires list.

He was South Africa’s first black billionaire and the first black African to make the Forbes Richest list in 2008.

Regarding his education, Motsepe studied for a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Swaziland after graduating from boarding school in the Eastern Cape.

Following his BA degree, Motsepe moved to Gauteng to attend the University of the Witwatersrand, where he completed a law degree in mining and business.

After his studies, Motsepe became the first black partner at the Bowman Gilfillan law firm in 1994, after joining the firm around six years earlier.

His first significant business move came later that year, when he started Future Mining, a company offering gold dust cleaning services at the Vaal Reefs gold mine.

The organisation used a staff remuneration system comprising a small base salary and added profit-sharing bonuses, which partly contributed to his success.

Around the turn of the millennium, Motsepe bought several marginal gold mines from AngloGold and formed ARMgold, through which he generated much of his initial wealth.

ARMgold laid the foundation for the entrepreneur to establish African Rainbow Minerals in 2004, after ARMgold merged with Harmony and acquired Anglovaal Mining.

Patrice Motsepe

Telecoms wealth

Motsepe’s wealth growth in recent years has been boosted by his telecoms portfolio. African Rainbow Capital Investments (ARCI) has a significant shareholding in mobile network operator Rain.

Rain contributes much of the African Rainbow Capital Fund’s portfolio value. The network operator first focused on uncapped 4G products and was the first network in South Africa to launch fixed-5G broadband.

However, it didn’t operate a fully-fledged mobile network until mid-2024, when it launched RainOne, combining 4G mobile SIMs with its fixed-5G packages.

African Rainbow Capital invested another R160 million in Rain in August 2024, bringing its total shareholding in the network operator to 21%.

The company estimated that the intrinsic value of its shareholding in Rain grew from R4.5 billion in June 2023 to R5.2 billion in June 2024, meaning Rain’s total valuation was estimated at R25 billion.

Another major success in the ARC stable is TymeBank, which has seen explosive customer growth since launching in early 2019.

ARCI, which owns Motsepe’s stake in Rain, holds a 15.9% stake in TymeBank. The entire ARC group has an overall 42.3% stake in TymeBank.