Walmart launching in South Africa

US retail giant and Massmart owner Walmart plans to open its first branded stores in South Africa in 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said the strategic move underscored Walmart’s commitment to making high-quality, affordable merchandise accessible to more customers.

Walmart International President and CEO Kath McLay said Walmart’s South African stores will offer a wide range of merchandise, including fresh groceries, household essentials, apparel and technology.

The retailer will also offer a variety of locally sourced products, including items from small and medium-sized suppliers secured during its first Walmart Growth Summit in South Africa in April.

“By partnering with South African suppliers and entrepreneurs, Walmart will bring its signature Every Day Low Prices and global standards to the market, while celebrating the country’s rich culture,” McLay said

In the store trading space, customers will enjoy shopping for affordable groceries and a selection of family, home and entertainment items — including global brands — in bright, well-designed stores with wide aisles and Walmart’s friendly service.

“Customers can also look forward to digital capabilities to enhance their shopping journey,” the retailer said.

Walmart said its first stores in South Africa were already under development, and their opening dates will be announced in October 2025.

“The company will share further details about store locations, hiring, and community initiatives in the coming months,” Walmart said.

Massmart president and CEO Miles van Rensburg said the company was thrilled to introduce the iconic Walmart brand to South African associates, customers and communities.

“By listening and working together, we aim to build lasting relationships and deliver a delightful shopping experience that reflects the needs and aspirations of South Africans,” Van Rensburg said.

Van Rensburg emphasised that low pricing and an exceptional in-store experience will be a priority for the stores.

“We’re committed to providing an exceptional in-store experience at every customer touchpoint, from a warm welcome upon entering the store, to helpful assistance in the aisles and friendly, efficient checkout.”

Walmart said it plans to invest in local workforce opportunities, community outreach, and sustainability initiatives from the outset, helping foster economic growth and supporting local causes.

Existing stores conversion on the cards?

Since 1990, Walmart has been the US’s biggest retailer by revenue. The brand is well-known for its emphasis on competitive pricing.

Walmart has been Massmart’s majority owner since 2011, when it acquired a 51% stake in the company for $2.3 billion, roughly R16.7 billion at the time.

It bought the remaining 49% of Massmart in late 2022, paying shareholders a combined R6.4 billion before delisting the company from the JSE.

Massmart’s outgoing CEO Mitchell Slape explained that the change would give Walmart flexibility to speed up the retailer’s turnaround, expand stores, and improve its online offerings.

“One of the big challenges with your minority shareholder base [is that] often they are looking for that short-term return in the quarter or half year,” Slape said.

“Having to continuously go back and… review and explain every decision you are making in the turnaround is complicated.”

It is unclear whether the Walmart store rollout will be at completely new sites or if the company will convert existing Makro or Game stores.

Slape previously said it was hard for him to imagine Walmart rebranding Massmart stores to its main brand as the Makro, Game, and Builders names carried a lot of brand equity.

However, the Game brand has been underperforming for many years.

Massmart has shut down at least 13 Game stores in South Africa and converted four into small-format Makro outlets as part of a concept test.