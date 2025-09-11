Walmart reveals plans for South Africa

Walmart has big plans in South Africa, spotting an immediate growth opportunity for a retailer offering affordable food, groceries, and fresh products, complemented by home and entertainment products.

Massmart announced its owner’s plans to open the first Walmart-branded stores in South Africa on Tuesday, 9 September 2025.

It has since told MyBroadband that Walmart will be included under its existing business portfolio as an additional trading banner, meaning it won’t replace any of its existing brands: Builders, Game, and Makro.

“Our focus is on delivering an Every Day Low Price proposition that is in contrast to a Hi-Lo promotional approach to pricing,” it said.

Massmart had previously announced plans to convert Game stores in South African malls into small-format Makro stores, but it has since gone silent about this project.

MyBroadband asked Massmart if the plan to convert in-mall Game stores was related to the upcoming Walmart launch.

“We will consider developing both new sites and, where/if appropriate, sites in our existing real estate portfolio,” it said.

Massmart said Walmart’s plans to launch retail stores in South Africa reinforce its commitment to expand access to high-quality, affordable merchandise to more customers.

Walmart International President and CEO Kath McLay said the stores will offer a range of merchandise spanning fresh groceries, household essentials, apparel, and technology.

It will also sell various locally-sourced products, including those from small and medium-sized suppliers secured during its Walmart Growth Summit in South Africa in April 2025.

“By partnering with South African suppliers and entrepreneurs, Walmart will bring its signature Every Day Low Prices and global standards to the market, while celebrating the country’s rich culture,” said McLay.

Customers can expect affordable goods and a selection of family, home, and entertainment items from popular brands in bright, wide-aisled stores.

“Customers can also look forward to digital capabilities to enhance their shopping journey,” Walmart said.

The retailer’s first South African stores are already under development, and it said it will announce opening dates in October 2025.

“The company will share further details about store locations, hiring, and community initiatives in the coming months,” Walmart said.

Massmart mum small-format Makro conversions

Massmart-owned Game store

Massmart launched a pilot programme in April 2024, through which it planned to convert four in-mall Game stores into small, 3,000-square-metre Makro stores.

However, the company hasn’t provided any updates on the project since July 2024, when it said it was making good progress and would invite some partners to view the stores before launch.

While it didn’t provide a specific deadline for the launch, it anticipated launching the stores early in the second half of 2024.

The plan formed part of Massmart’s omnichannel strategy. Massmart group corporate affairs head Brian Leroni said the conversions would expand access to Makro stores to more South African residents.

According to Leroni, finding new retail space in busy shopping malls to develop a new concept store is a significant challenge.

“To overcome this, we have decided to test the concept in existing Game store sites,” he said.

He added that Massmart had tested the concept with focus groups, which provided promising feedback.

“We have been delighted by strong expressions of support from landlords, suppliers, consumers, and our own staff,” said Leroni.

According to 36One Asset Management portfolio manager Evan Walker, the plan to convert Game stores into small-format Makro outlets wasn’t new.

He said previous Massmart management had considered the project more than a decade before launching the pilot, but shelved it as they still saw value in the Game brand.

Nonetheless, he believes it would be a good move and likely benefit Massmart’s growth.

“It’s a very good business with a strong brand. The combined Marko and Game store turnover have a lot more critical mass from a marketing and pricing perspective,” said Walker.

“The only way they will be competitive is through price, especially against e-commerce players like Takealot, Amazon, Temu, and Shein.”

Walker added that the change would likely increase Makro’s walk-in customers while expanding Massmart’s overall distribution network.