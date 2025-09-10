SAP appoints new managing director for Southern Africa

German multinational software giant SAP has appointed Nazia Pillay as its new managing director for its Southern Africa business.

Pillay joined the company as a graduate over 20 years ago and has worked in various roles, including consulting, support, customer success, and, most recently, head of the regional partner ecosystem.

In the new role, she will focus on three core areas: strengthening existing partnerships, cultivating new ones, and helping clients prepare for a digital-first, cloud-first world.

According to Sergio Maccotta, senior VP at SAP Middle East and Southern Africa, Pillay will bring vital expertise and leadership to one of the company’s most important regions.

“Our purpose as a business is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives, reflected in our ongoing commitment to transformation and corporate responsibility throughout the continent,” he said.

“With companies across Southern Africa gearing up for an era of AI and cloud-led innovation, we are especially excited to see how Nazia’s leadership will guide how organisations adopt technology.”

Pillay says teaming up with SAP’s customer and partnership ecosystem across the region is critical for the business.

“Especially as we showcase SAP’s latest capabilities as an AI-first, suite-first technology partner,” she said.

“As a people-focused leader, I have also made it my longer-term ambition to make our local office the best place to work in South Africa.”

Citing a report from Further Africa, SAP said AI could revolutionise the African economy and contribute as much as $2.9 trillion (R51 trillion) by the decade’s end.

SAP’s own research found widespread challenges in accessing AI and other tech skills throughout East, West, and Southern Africa.

At the same time, it found that six in 10 African organisations see AI skills as “extremely important” to their success.

However, all companies surveyed said they expected to experience an AI-related skills gap this year, and nine in 10 said a lack of AI skills is already harming their organisations.

Pillay believes SAP has a key role in helping the continent’s public and private sector companies achieve their AI and innovation ambitions.

“Large cloud vendors such as SAP can help offset local skills shortages by providing access to advanced tools managed by global experts,” she said.

“Companies across the region benefit from global insights and best practices while bolstering their internal capacity to achieve higher levels of efficiency, innovation and growth.”