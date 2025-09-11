Temu and Shein are “sheep in wolves’ clothing”

Chinese e-commerce players Temu and Shein aren’t as disruptive to South African retailers as many believe, according to World Wide Worx CEO Arthur Goldstuck.

Presenting World Wide Worx’s Online Retail in South Africa report on Thursday, the technology expert said his company’s research revealed that less than one in 10 locals use Temu and Shein regularly.

The company surveyed 1,400 South Africans to determine their online shopping habits in 2025, and only 9%, or 126 respondents, said they shop on Temu or Shein more frequently than South African platforms.

“I do believe that the Chinese storefronts will not continue to be the disruptors they have been,” said Goldstuck.

“If you read the important detail, you’ll find it suggests they’re a bit of a sheep in wolves’ clothing. They are significant, but they’re not as disruptive as they’ve been made out to be.”

48%, or 672 respondents, said they shop most frequently on South African e-commerce platforms.

World Wide Worx’s report is supported by Ask Africa for 2024 data, revealing a significant shift between last year and this year.

Ask Africa’s data showed South African shoppers most frequently used Takealot for online purchases, with the Naspers-owned e-commerce giant holding a 31.9% share of the market in 2024.

Meanwhile, Temu and Shein’s combined market share was 15.3%, followed by Amazon with 12.3%, and Superbalist with 12.1%.

Goldstuck explained that, while the data shows that Temu and Shein were not dominating online shopping as many believed, they were significant up-and-coming threats in 2024.

However, that threat has been somewhat quashed, with the South African Revenue Service (Sars) cracking down on imports by eliminating a concession for expedited imports of low-value items.

World Wide Worx also asked respondents about the biggest challenges they faced in 2025 when shopping on international platforms like Temu and Shein.

31% said their most significant issue was delivery times, while 19% of respondents said customs fees were the biggest challenge.

“Customs fees are a big one at 19%, and that represents the beginning of Sars’ crackdown on imports. We can expect that number to go higher in future,” said Goldstuck.

The chart below summarises the responses to World Wide Worx’s e-commerce survey regarding where South Africans shop online most frequently.

Taxman cracks down on Temu and Shein

Shein had been available to South African shoppers for some time before Temu launched locally in January 2024.

Both import a range of products at reduced prices, imported directly from China through local logistics partners.

Temu saw a surge in popularity in South Africa and various other countries outside China, driven by its aggressively reduced pricing and extensive online marketing spend in 2023 and early 2024.

The retailer reportedly increased its advertising budget by 1,000% in 2023, much of which was used for paid social media promotions.

Following the sudden surge in popularity among South African shoppers, local retailers and representatives of goods manufacturers cried foul, accusing Temu and Shein of exploiting tax loopholes.

They said this enabled the Chinese retailers to undercut domestic players, posing a major threat to the South African retail and textile market.

Experts identified the source of the problem as a Sars concession designed to streamline customs clearance processes for logistics companies.

The concession enabled importers to pay a flat 20% duty, excluding VAT, on low-value imports, instead of going through a full declaration process.

Local players accused Temu of Shein of exploiting the concession to avoid the 45% customs duty on imported clothing, resulting in an unfair playing field in South Africa.

To rectify the issue, Sars committed to reconfigure the 20% duty to align with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) import guidelines.

As an interim measure, it first added VAT to all low-value imports in September 2024.

It plans to apply new import duties from 1 November 2024 to better align with the WCO’s guidelines. However, the changes were only implemented in February 2025.

The South African Express Parcel Association told MyBroadband that Sars needed additional time to balance the interests of various industry stakeholders.