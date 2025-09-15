The software giant fined billions for corrupt deals without losing one customer

SAP is making progress in shaking off a state capture-sized albatross that has hung around the German software firm’s neck for nearly a decade.

The company has paid billions of rands in fines for bribing South African government officials to secure various contracts during the years of state capture by the Gupta family.

The Special Tribunal ordered that SAP pay roughly R500 million to the Special Investigating Unit for two contracts linked to the family, worth about R1.1 billion, which were awarded between 2013 and 2016.

SAP also had to pay $220 million (R4.4 billion at the time) to resolve investigations into the dealings by the US Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission.

SAP accepted responsibility for the corrupt practices in 2017, after an internal probe into its South African operation found instances of misconduct.

The US Justice Department credited SAP for cooperating with the investigation and for immediately investigating the allegations in South Africa when they were first raised in news reports.

The company also suspended three executives involved in the corrupt deals, who had quit by the following year.

SAP recently appointed Nazia Pillay as its Southern Africa managing director. She has been with the company for more than 20 years, working in consulting, support, and customer success.

In an interview with Business Times, Pillay said that SAP South Africa welcomed the settlement of the US fine early last year.

Pillay said that it was instrumental that the company not hide anything from the public or its customers regarding the dealings.

“Through that process, what was really key to us was keeping our customers at the centre of what was going on,” Pillay said. “We’ve gone through our challenges very publicly.”

This transparency had resulted in SAP not losing a single customer despite the significant reputational damage.

The company has also addressed compliance challenges internally. “We’ve created a culture within SAP that understands that compliance is a dialogue,” Pillay said.

“You need to talk through situations to be able to understand different perspectives and where the risks may lie.”

The software boosting South Africa’s biggest retailer

Among SAP’s largest customers in Africa is Shoprite, which uses the firm’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

SAP ERP has been instrumental in improving the retailer’s operational efficiency and enabling it to pass Pick n Pay as the country’s largest grocery retailer.

The company told MyBroadband that SAP’s ERP supported many aspects of its business, from supply chain to store.

“When you walk into a Shoprite or Checkers supermarket and see a full range of products stocked, displayed, priced and with promotions clearly marked, that is what the ERP system does for us,” Shoprite said.

“The ERP also provides promotional information, prices and article data to Sixty60, which ensures that the prices on Sixty60 are the same as the prices in-store.”

Some of the specific areas in which SAP ERP supported Shoprite’s efficiencies include:

Production forecasting in the Fresh department.

Receiving of goods, where 3-way matching of invoices allows us to identify claims and shortages immediately.

Managing article master data, prices and assortments per store.

Centralised ordering of stock and document/data sharing with suppliers.

Ensuring on-shelf availability through real-time sales and stock visibility.

Enabling complex bonus buys and promotion structures for Xtra Savings customers.

Giving customers a view of their total lifetime savings on their Xtra Savings card.

Exception management enabled by mobile technology.

Following the announcement of her appointment this week, Pillay said that although ERP will be the company’s bread and butter, it also plans to capitalise on the business sector’s AI demands.

She believes the company has a key role in helping the continent’s public and private sector companies achieve their AI and innovation ambitions.

“Large cloud vendors such as SAP can help offset local skills shortages by providing access to advanced tools managed by global experts,” she said.

“Companies across the region benefit from global insights and best practices while bolstering their internal capacity to achieve higher levels of efficiency, innovation and growth.”