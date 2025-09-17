Takealot adopts three training colleges

South Africa’s Department of Higher Education has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Takealot, which will see the e-commerce giant upskill students at three training colleges.

The department said in a statement that the landmark MOU will help bridge skills gaps, and Takealot will focus on three TVET colleges near its distribution centres in Kempton Park, Cape Town, and Durban.

“Takealot Group will then offer students practical, hands-on experience, and assist in aligning college curricula with current and emerging industry skills requirements,” it said.

“The landmark MOU, facilitated by the deputy minister Mimmy Gondwe’s Office, aims to enhance educational opportunities, bridge skills gaps, and promote workforce development in South Africa.”

Other focus areas of the MOU include collaboration between Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) and Takealot.

This aims to support township entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized enterprises in joining the digital economy.

Takealot will leverage its extensive logistics and delivery network to ensure the timely delivery of textbooks to students at campuses nationwide.

“Additionally, as part of the partnership, Takealot will expand its bursary scheme to support more students,” the department said.

This follows the Takealot Group’s launch of a pilot Youth Employment Service (YES) Learnership Programme earlier in September.

The project aims to tackle the youth unemployment crisis in South Africa and strengthen small businesses operating out of South African townships.

The e-commerce giant partnered with the YES initiative on the programme, designed to empower young South Africans with the skills, experience, and support needed to thrive in the digital marketing space.

The 12-month programme places unemployed youth with small, township-based businesses active on the Takealot marketplace, giving them practical digital marketing and e-commerce experience.

Last year, Takealot announced several training programmes as part of a planned expansion of its delivery operations into South African townships, a market underserved by the e-commerce sector.

It launched a pilot programme in cooperation with the Mpumalanga municipal government to raise awareness about the opportunities e-commerce offers the province’s residents.

The programme involves the hiring of 1,000 last-mile delivery drivers, which Takealot’s head of external affairs, Tshepo Marumule, said would not only work for Mr D but also Takealot.

Township e-commerce

Takealot’s first effort to boost e-commerce in South African townships came earlier in 2024 when it launched the Takealot Township Economy Initiative in conjunction with the Gauteng Provincial Government.

As part of the initiative, Takealot promised a R150 million investment into township e-commerce in Gauteng.

The initiative comprised six Takealot programmes:

Takealot personal shopper programme

Takealot delivery team driver development programme

Takealot township franchise development programme

Mr D Mzansi Trailblazer restaurant programme

Superbalist stock reseller programme (Takealot has since sold Superbalist)

Takealot marketplace SME and local industrialisation programme

Takealot explained that its personal shopper programme allows people to earn supplemental income by purchasing products on the Takealot platform on behalf of the public.

They help consumers navigate the platform and get the best deals while earning commission fees for their service. There is no cap on the commission personal shoppers can earn.

The programme aims to recruit and onboard 5,000 Personal Shoppers in designated underserved areas by 2028.

Takealot’s delivery team driver development programme will address the urgent need for skilled drivers by training South African citizens interested in working in the on-demand delivery space.

It intends to onboard 2,000 Drivers who will join the Takealot Franchise Network within five years. Drivers can work full-time or part-time and receive free training with the opportunity for further development.

Takealot’s township franchise development programme will offer ten franchisees financial and technical support training over the next five years.

The goal is to develop entrepreneurs and offer them the chance to expand their business skills while encouraging local economic growth in underserved areas.

A Takealot franchise is a base for collecting and delivering items ordered from the platform. Unlike other franchise operations, Takealot franchise owners don’t pay any royalties to the Group.

Franchisees who run these hubs are entrepreneurs with some business experience and know-how.

The Mr D Mzansi Trailblazer restaurant programme aims to give independent restaurants a competitive advantage by offering trading benefits that boost sales on the delivery platform.

Joining the platform will be free of sign-up fees, and regular training will be offered to help restaurateurs use the available tools.

Advertising credit to the value of R1,000 for the first three months of trading on Mr D will be followed by further credits.

The Takealot marketplace SME and local industrialisation programme aims to transform townships into economic hubs by supporting local manufacturers.

Takealot said it would provide expert support, waive subscription fees for 12 months, offer dedicated onboarding and training, allocate free advertising credits for product launches, and provide one-year Proudly SA memberships for qualifying manufacturers.