Storm clouds over South African tech sector

NielsenIQ South Africa has released its State of the Retail Nation report for the first half of 2025, revealing troubling signs in the tech and durables (T&D) sector.

While general retail sales value and volume showed healthy increases through traditional and modern trade channels, the tech sector continues to feel the pain from more value-conscious customers.

“The T&D sector has remained under pressure. GFK South Africa’s latest panel market data for the first half of 2025 reveals that weak smartphone sales continue to drag the T&D sector down,” it says

According to Zak Haeri, the managing director at NielsenIQ South Africa, the urgency to upgrade, which initially drove growth in the smartphone segment, has dissipated.

“In the face of economic caution and a slower pace of smartphone product innovation, consumers are holding on to their devices for longer,” he says.

“The overall T&D market reflects a more value-conscious and strategic consumer, who prioritises long-term utility and home-centric investments.”

NielsenIQ’s report shows that spending in the sector declined by 1.1% year-on-year to R60.5 billion, with “underlying market dynamics suggesting that consumers are rebalancing their spending priorities”.

“Consumers are still spending cautiously, trading down to cheaper brands and channels, and hunting for bargains and promotions,” says Haeri.

The firm attributes declining sales values and volumes in the T&D sector to cooling sales in the telecoms sector.

It said the telecoms category is the largest tech and durables segment by value, accounting for 54% of spending, including the mobile phone market.

“Telecoms sales value for the first half was down 8.1% and unit sales decreased by 9.6%,” says NielsenIQ.

Looking more closely at specific segments, the firm’s report shows that the major and small domestic appliances segment posted consistent growth, with sales value up 6.4% and 6.3%, respectively.

“In the major domestic appliance segment, unit sales were up 8% as consumers replaced worn-out functional appliances,” it says.

“Meanwhile, consumers splashed out on small appliances like juicers, cooking gadgets, and electric blankets to enhance their lifestyles.”

The IT hardware segment continued its recovery, with sales value growing by 5.8% and unit sales increasing by 14.5%.

NielsenIQ said this confirms that the replacement cycle began in 2024 and is accelerating, supported by increased consumer confidence and demand for devices that enable productivity.

“Before this surge, many consumers and small businesses had last upgraded during the pandemic in 2020,” it says.

The consumer electronics segment’s sales values were down 1.2% during the first half of 2025, while unit sales increased by 2.3%.

The firm said this indicates saturation in entertainment tech, a shift away from discretionary spending, and customers’ shifting buying habits to find lower, promotional price points.

NielsenIQ said the steepest declines were seen in the office machines segment, in which sales values plummeted 21.7% and units sold declined by 30.2%.