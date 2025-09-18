Amazon launches physical shops in South Africa

Amazon South Africa has announced the launch of its Shop Mzansi Heritage Month celebration featuring pop-up stores in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The global retail giant said its pop-up experiences will showcase a curated selection of locally made products from South African entrepreneurs.

Customers will be able to engage directly with sellers, experience products first-hand, and learn the stories behind these homegrown businesses.

Launched shortly after the Amazon.co.za store, Shop Mzansi, is a dedicated storefront for local products that Amazon said reinforces its commitment to supporting South African small businesses.

“Heritage Month provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate the incredible creativity, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial spirit of South African entrepreneurs,” said Amazon Sub-Saharan Africa MD Robert Koen.

The pop-up stores will be hosted at the Mall of Africa near Johannesburg and Tyger Valley Centre near Cape Town on the following dates:

Johannesburg: Mall of Africa — 18–21 September

Cape Town: Tyger Valley Centre — 24–28 September

Each pop-up store will feature ten selected Shop Mzansi sellers offering South African products across various categories.

The spaces will include interactive product demonstrations, seller storytelling opportunities, and promotional elements, such as app download incentives and special offers for first-time Amazon customers.

“We’re excited to bring the Shop Mzansi experience to life in these physical spaces,” said Mpho Modise, the head of small business for Amazon South Africa.

“While we’re proud of our digital storefront, these pop-ups create an opportunity for customers to meet the people behind the products and develop deeper connections with local businesses.”