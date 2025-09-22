Amazon hiring slowdown in South Africa

Amazon’s hiring drive in South Africa has slowed substantially from a year ago, with the number of vacancies shrinking by more than two-thirds.

As of 19 September 2025, the US tech giant had 30 open positions in South Africa, compared with 95 at roughly the same time last year.

The last time Amazon had fewer positions available in the country was in July 2023, when it advertised 30 jobs. At the start of that year, it had just 12 jobs open.

At that time, the retailer was cutting jobs after extraordinary growth during the pandemic era, which boosted the IT and e-commerce industries.

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in mid-2020, Amazon began hiring 3,000 remote working customer service agents in South Africa, which would increase its local workforce to 7,000.

The number of full-time vacancies had dropped to around 150 by September 2021, but surged back up to roughly 300 in June 2022.

After the job cuts and hiring freeze in early 2023, available positions gradually picked up again.

In South Africa, many of the new positions were in Amazon’s online marketplace business, as the company was gearing up to launch Amazon.co.za.

The marketplace went live in May 2024. The month before that, Amazon had 74 jobs available in South Africa. Demand for talent continued to grow to more than 100 open vacancies by the middle of 2024.

In 2025, hiring has slowed down again. Business Insider recently reported that Amazon was freezing hiring for its retail business during the year.

An executive at the company told the publication that any rise in hiring budgets would be closely scrutinised and require strong justification.

The changes only affect corporate staff in Amazon’s retail division. Warehouse workers and employees at the company’s cloud business — Amazon Web Services — are unaffected.

The table below gives a snapshot of the number of roles available at Amazon in South Africa during certain months over the last five years.

Date Available positions August 2020 3,000+ September 2021 150 June 2022 300 November 2022 175 January 2023 12 July 2023 30 December 2023 50 January 2024 55 April 2024 74 July 2024 110 September 2024 95 December 2024 93 July 2025 67 September 2025 21

AWS is still hungry for talent



The new Amazon office in the Riverlands development in Cape Town was completed in November 2023, a month before the company moved in.

While Amazon’s local retail ambitions spurred demand for staff in that business, AWS has had a presence in the country since the early 2000s.

It continues to account for most of the vacancies, with 20 jobs available at the time of publication. Sixteen of these roles were in software development, while the other four were in Operations, IT and Support Engineering.

The only other job category with more than one role was Facilities, Maintenance, and Real Estate, which had two open positions.

The remaining jobs included legal, public policy, sales, business and merchant development, and transportation management.

All jobs were based in Cape Town, where Amazon’s African headquarters is located. The table below provides a summary of all the available positions at the time of publication.