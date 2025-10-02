“Future-proof” tech jobs in South Africa

Pnet’s September 2025 Job Market Trends report has revealed various tech jobs with strong future prospects, with the company describing some of the roles as “future-proof”.

These include cybersecurity and digital transformation consultants, automation engineers, artificial intelligence (AI) engineers, data engineers, digital sales specialists, and robotics technicians.

“The future of work is being shaped by roles that combine technical expertise, digital fluency, and adaptability,” said Pnet.

“From IT and engineering to logistics, sales, and finance, demand is rising for professionals who can meet the challenges of automation, globalisation, and regulatory change.”

According to its data, demand for cybersecurity consultants has grown the most over the past three years, increasing by 188%.

“Cyberthreats and tougher compliance requirements are driving demand for specialist cybersecurity skills at a time when organisations are ramping up digital transformation and cloud adoption,” it said.

Growth in demand for digital transformation consultants isn’t far behind at 180% over the past three years.

“These consultants help organisations with strategic technology programmes encompassing the adoption of digital technologies such as AI, cloud computing, data analytics, and automation,” says Pnet.

While the growth in demand for AI engineers, data engineers, digital sales specialists, and robotics technicians is markedly lower, Pnet says the roles still offer excellent prospects for the future.

Demand for AI engineers has increased by 25% over the past three years. Pnet says it is one of the most future-oriented career paths in the information technology sector.

“AI engineers design, develop, and manage AI systems that power automation, improve decision-making, and deliver innovative solutions,” it adds.

Data engineers have seen the next-highest demand growth after AI engineers at 19% over the past three years.

These engineers design, build, and maintain the infrastructure enabling efficient data collection, storage, and analysis that ensures businesses can leverage data to drive decision-making and growth.

While not specifically an IT role, digital sales specialists require a range of technical skills and have seen an 11% increase in demand for their skills over the past three years.

They are typically skilled in tools like customer relationship management (CRM) systems, AI-powered analytics, and marketing automation.

“Organisations that invest in developing or attracting the skills detailed above will have a decisive edge in the evolving job market,” says Anja Bates, head of data at Pnet.

“For job seekers, our data underscores why building the right skills today is the surest way to future-proof a career and access the roles with the strongest long-term growth prospects.”

352% surge in demand for AI skills

Pnet’s previous monthly Job Market Trends report revealed that demand for AI skills has grown by 352% over the past six years.

It highlighted the most in-demand AI skills for traditional roles, with one of the most sought-after being expertise in using OpenAI’s ChatGPT to generate content.

“Vacancy data shows that demand for AI skills has risen sharply in recent years. Since 2019, advertised jobs requiring AI expertise have increased by 352%,” Pnet said.

“Over the past three years alone, demand has grown by 79%. This shows a strong upward trend.”

More recently, demand for AI skills is up 77% year-on-year in the first half of 2025. However, Pnet highlighted two distinct categories of AI-related vacancies that are driving the growth:

AI jobs — specialist roles directly involved in designing, building, and training AI applications. For example, machine learning engineers.

— specialist roles directly involved in designing, building, and training AI applications. For example, machine learning engineers. AI-skilled jobs — traditional roles that increasingly require proficiency with AI tools. For example, a content creator with experience using platforms like ChatGPT.

It added that demand for both categories has increased significantly in the last six years, with AI jobs taking an early lead.

“While specialist AI jobs had the early surge, demand for AI-skilled workers has quickly accelerated,” said Pnet. “In the first half of 2025, it began to overtake demand for dedicated AI roles.”

Demand for dedicated AI roles has increased by 252% over the past six years, with the growth in demand slowing to 31% in the past three years.

Pnet said the most in-demand AI specialist roles include AI software developers, data scientists, data engineers, and machine learning engineers.

In contrast, demand for AI skills has risen more sharply, with a growth rate of 488% over the past six years and 151% in the past three.

The top AI skills sought by South African employers include general know-how about AI tools, expertise with the Zapier AI platform, and experience in using ChatGPT.

“AI is no longer confined to specialist positions,” said Pnet.

“From software developers to content creators, the demand for AI expertise is reshaping career paths across industries.”