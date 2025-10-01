Microsoft South Africa announces new CEO

Microsoft has announced the appointment of Vukani Mngxati as CEO of Microsoft South Africa, effective 1 October 2025.

Mngxati holds over 25 years of experience in enterprise modernisation and strategic innovation, making him an ideal leader for Microsoft’s involvement in South Africa’s digital and AI transformation.

“His appointment builds on Microsoft’s more than three decades of partnership and investment in South Africa,” says Microsoft.

It adds that the move reflects its continued commitment to enable public and private sector entities to unlock the power of AI and drive inclusive economic growth.

In the CEO role, Mngxati will lead Microsoft’s South African operations and drive initiatives that support the country’s digital and AI transformation journey.

“Leveraging the foundation built, he will focus on expanding cloud infrastructure, growing AI skills in local communities, and building partnerships that align with South Africa’s national development goals,” said Microsoft.

It added that his appointment strengthens the company’s local leadership, with Mngxati bringing experience from several leadership positions at Accenture.

“He has held several leadership positions at Accenture, most recently as chief executive officer and board chairman, and pursued an entrepreneurial venture of his own earlier in his career,” said Microsoft.

“With extensive experience in both technical and business leadership, Vukani Mngxati brings a strong track record in digital transformation, skills development, and strategic innovation to Microsoft South Africa.”

Microsoft said Mngxati is passionate about advancing health, education, and employability, aligning with Microsoft’s commitment to empowering communities and driving inclusive economic growth.

“Mngxati’s appointment reflects our deep investment in the country, and I am confident in his ability to lead Microsoft South Africa into its next era of innovation and growth,” said Naim Yazbeck, Microsoft president for the Middle East and Africa.

“Under his leadership, we will continue to partner with public and private sector customers, partners, and communities.”

Mngxati said his appointment as CEO of Microsoft South Africa was deeply meaningful and a proud moment.

“By harnessing the strength of our partner ecosystem and global best practices, we’re not just driving competitiveness in South Africa; we’re enabling real, sustainable impact,” he said.

“I look forward to working closely with Naim, the South African leadership team, and our customers and stakeholders to shape a future that’s inclusive, innovative, and digitally empowered.”

Lillian Barnard most recently oversaw Microsoft’s South African operations. She has stepped into a new role as chief of enterprise partners for the Middle East and Africa region.