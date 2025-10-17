What’s Next — IS³ Managing Director Dion Govender on why you should attend X-Change 2025

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Dion Govender discusses what makes AVEVA special, and why you should attend the industry-defining X-Change 2025 event.

Govender is the Managing Director at IS³, which is the only distributor to offer the complete AVEVA portfolio in sub-Saharan Africa.

He has over two decades of experience in the financial and technology industries, having begun his career in the late 1980s by helping develop and support the first digital trading platforms to offer traded options and futures.

In the early 1990s, he joined Siemens, and gained significant experience across the Europe, Asia, and Africa regions. He was the group CEO of Siemens Energy for about five years, before taking up a leadership role in Germany from 2010 until 2013.

In 2018, Govender joined EOH, and took on his current role as the Managing Director of IS³ in July 2019.

In his current role, Govender believes strongly in accelerating the transition to industry 4.0.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Govender begins by introducing IS³ – including what its mission is, and what it offers.

He then unpacks AVEVA Software, for which IS³ is the only distributor in sub-Saharan Africa to offer a complete portfolio.

After sharing what AVEVA is and who it is targeted at, he unpacks the biggest challenges faced by IS³’s clients in 2025, and the role IS³ plays in solving these challenges.

Govender then unpacks the upcoming X-Change event, which will be hosted by IS³ in Cape Town.

He reveals what this event represents, who it is targeted at, and which topics will be focused on.

Govender discusses the fresh formats and dynamic showcases that will shake up this edition of X-Change, and explains the benefits of exhibiting at the event.

He concludes by explaining how interested parties can approach either attending or exhibiting at this year’s X-Change event – and you can use the following registration discount codes:

1 Exhibitor: Exh1MBL50

Exh1MBL50 2 Exhibitors: Exh2MBL50

Exh2MBL50 Delegate: DelMBL50\\

Watch the full interview with Dion Govender, below.