Serious concerns around well-known South African energy company

Months after its chief executive officer claimed it had started selling helium produced at its Tetra4 Virginia Gas Project, Renergen has reported zero sales of the precious gas in its latest quarterly results.

Renergen is South Africa’s first onshore natural gas explorer and integrated producer of liquefied helium and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The company made headlines in 2021 when it claimed to have discovered helium in concentrations as high as 12% at a site covering Welkom, Virginia, and Theunissen in the Free State.

Renergen estimated the helium reserve could be as large as 9.74 billion cubic metres, bigger than all the known reserves in the US.

AFP reported that more conservative estimates put the reserve at 920 million cubic metres, which would still be significant.

While perhaps most well known for making balloons float, helium is highly valuable in the medical, rocket, and superconductor industries.

Super-cooled helium forces liquid hydrogen and oxygen rocket fuel into a rocket engine, making it an essential component for the expanding private space industry.

Renergen director Stefano Marani and Nick Mitchell estimated that an initial investment of $1 (R8 at the time) for gas rights on the 187,000-hectare piece of land in 2012 could be worth over $100 billion (R1.72 trillion).

Windfall Energy bought the original rights for the site from Molopo Energy, which had regarded the site as commercially unviable for gas exploration.

Nonetheless, Renergen acquired 90% of the project for R650 million from Windfall Energy in August 2015.

News of the apparent helium discovery spurred immense investor optimism, sending Renergen’s share price surging.

The stock went from around R22 in October 2021 to a peak of R39 in 2022 after the company announced that it had commissioned the plant’s first phase.

In 2021, AFP reported that Renergen was almost ready to begin producing liquified natural gas (LNG) for domestic use and helium gas for export.

Four years later, the company has yet to officially report any helium sales and its LNG revenues are stumbling.

Helium here, helium there, helium nowhere

Stefano Marani, Renergen CEO

Daily Investor has closely tracked developments around Renergen and compiled an exhaustive list of the company’s promises and backtracking regarding helium production.

Renergen first announced it began producing liquid helium in January 2023. However, in June 2023, the company said it discovered a leak in the liquid helium cold box.

After repairs off-site by the original equipment manufacturer, the cold box was recommissioned and tested in December 2023.

However, liquid helium production only resumed in May 2024. Despite all the claims about helium production, the company reported no helium sales in its annual report ending February 2024.

In August 2024, Marani told US podcast Benzinga All Access that the company had started producing helium and putting it into its customers’ tanks and was making money off helium sales.

The announcement pushed Renergen’s share price up briefly by nearly 40%.

In January 2025, Renergen said it was producing 75kg of helium per day. In April 2025, it said it had sold a filled helium container to a customer in March 2025.

It did not disclose how much helium was sold or how much it made from the sale.

In its quarterly results released earlier this week, the company said it had not run helium operations as it was not economically viable until it increased the flow rate.

“Helium becomes economically viable once the flow rate has increased from the additional wells being tied in,” Renergen said.

LNG sales also declining

Renergen’s Tetra 4 Virginia Gas Project

In addition to zero helium sales, the plant’s LNG production reduced from 1,311 tonnes in the first quarter of the year to 987 tonnes in the last quarter.

It also listed eight exploration wells as spudded and being drilled as of August 2025, eleven fewer than it had previously targeted to be operational by early 2022.

In its most recent full-year results ending 28 February 2025, Renergen’s revenues increased by over 80% from R29 million to R52.1 million. However, its attributable loss widened to over R235 million.

Despite a purchase offer from ASP Isotopes, PSG Wealth Equity Analyst Marnus Piekaar has maintained his sell position on Renergen stock.

Protea Capital Management founder and CEO Jean Pierre Verster previously also said he would have liked to short Renergen if he could, but the stock was too illiquid to do so.