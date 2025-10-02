Checkers Sixty60 service disruptions

Checkers Sixty60 customers in KwaZulu-Natal have reported receiving notifications in the app this week stating that the retailer could not deliver to their location.

“There are intermittent service disruptions in your area, which may impact our ability to deliver. Please bear with us and thanks for understanding,” one notice stated.

Others reported receiving a more generic error message saying that 60-minute delivery slots were full for the day and would be reopened in the morning.

On Thursday, the Shoprite Group emailed customers to explain that there had been service disruptions in the region.

“In the past few days, there have been disruptions in our KwaZulu-Natal region that have affected our ability to offer the Sixty60 service. We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused,” it stated.

“Please keep an eye on the app for communication on the current status of the service in your area.”

The company has since explained that the problems are due to a minority of disgruntled former drivers who are attempting to disrupt its services following their dismissal.

“The attempted disruptions of our Sixty60 service experienced in parts of KwaZulu-Natal this past weekend are the actions of a small group of disgruntled former contractor riders,” a Checkers spokesperson said.

“They were dismissed for non-compliance with Pingo’s operational requirements.”

Pingo is Checkers Sixty60’s last-mile logistics provider. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shoprite after the company acquired a 50% stake that previously belonged to RTT Logistics.

Pingo was launched as a joint venture between Shoprite and RTT in May 2022. Its primary responsibility is recruiting and managing Checkers Sixty60 delivery drivers, a critical part of the service’s success.

Shoprite acquired RTT’s stake in Pingo last year for an undisclosed sum, with the Competition Tribunal approving the deal in October 2024.

Pingo driver concerns

Police in Johannesburg confiscated the motorcycles of delivery bike riders operating illegally. At least 10 riders were arrested in May 2025.

Pingo has been accused of punishing drivers with temporary suspensions unless they are willing to work long hours.

Reputed South African Twitter/X account Goolam (@goolammv) also previously accused Pingo of barely employing any locals.

Goolam has gained a reputation for the accuracy of sensitive information they release relating to South African politics and cases of alleged corruption against high-profile individuals.

Goolam alleged last year that Sixty60 had created 9,987 jobs, around 9,900 of which were held by foreign nationals. That works out to 99.1% of the total workforce.

However, at the company’s annual general meeting in November 2024, Shoprite’s independent chairman, Wendy Lucas-Bull, revealed that 23% of Sixty60 drivers were South African.

Lucas-Bull said the company struggled to get South Africans but was working hard to improve this. She also rubbished claims that drivers were underpaid, stating they earned “best-in-class” rates in the industry.

“They earn significantly above the minimum wage by a long way, and they are well-remunerated and have significant benefits attached in terms of funeral policies, insurance and other things like that,” Lucas-Bull said.

A spokesperson for Checkers said the company’s business is guided by the rule of law and principles of fairness, integrity, and mutual respect.

“We will not tolerate any actions aimed at disrupting, coercing or threatening our operations or public safety,” they said.

“Established channels and procedures are in place through which drivers can raise any concerns or grievances.”

“Checkers said the protests were unlawful and that protestors committed criminal acts. “Cases have been opened with the South African Police Services (SAPS),” it said.

“As such, we cannot provide further comment as it is a police matter. We continue to give our full cooperation to SAPS, who should be contacted for more information.”