Temu and Shein surprise in South Africa

A South African e-commerce veteran believes that Temu and Shein will continue to capture a significant share of the local market, despite a recent popularity cooldown with online shoppers.

Temu and Shein recorded explosive growth in South Africa in late 2023 and early 2024 by offering clothing, electronics, and all sorts of knick-knacks at much lower prices than local retailers.

The impact was evident in the reactions of competing local retailers and the textile industry, who soon complained to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and government about unfair competition.

While Sars implemented several adjustments to address tax loopholes, including removing a flat duty concession for low-value shipments, for many, the damage was already done.

Takealot offloaded its fashion retailer Superbalist, which had become an albatross around its neck with the increased competition from the Chinese, while Zando also closed down.

Low-cost off-brand Chinese tech importer Snatcher went into voluntary liquidation after more than eight years in business, blaming Temu for making its business model unsustainable.

A recent report by the Localisation Support Fund (LSF) estimated that Temu and Shein had already cost the country’s clothing and textile industry 8,000 jobs.

South African Clothing and Textile Workers Union research director Simon Eppel accused the retailers of “smash-and-grab” economics.

Eppel argued that Temu in particular could have a much broader impact, as it offers a wide range of products beyond clothing.

In recent months, Google Trends and Similarweb data suggested the Chinese e-commerce retailers were seeing significantly less traction among local shoppers.

Slant Research also found that Shein’s market share had declined in late 2024, which it attributed to the tax adjustments.

In addition, the latest Online Retail in South Africa report, compiled by World Wide Worx, surmised that Temu and Shein were not as dominating as many believed but were up-and-coming threats.

Half of Takealot’s share is a big number for newcomers

Andy Higgins, one of South Africa’s most experienced e-commerce executives

While not as widely used as perceived, the report nonetheless found that around 15.3% of online shoppers in the country had used the two Chinese stores in 2024.

To put it into perspective, the country’s biggest online retailer — Takealot — which has been around for well over a decade, was used by 31.9% of respondents in the report.

Therefore, the uptake of Temu and Shein was substantial, especially considering they were relative unknowns for much of 2023.

Bob Group founder and CEO Andy Higgins told MyBroadband that it was too early to say whether the changes had levelled the playing field between the Chinese and local retailers.

“The recent South African Revenue Service changes certainly seem to have narrowed the gap, but even with import duties in place, many of the Chinese platforms continue to offer compelling value compared to local retailers,” he said.

Higgins said that although the scrapping of the low-value parcel concessions in February 2025 may have narrowed their pricing advantage and affected consumer demand, Temu and Shein still had a few trump cards.

“Their scale, sourcing efficiency, and price positioning still resonate strongly with cost-conscious South African consumers,” Higgins said.

“So while the higher duties may have cooled demand somewhat, it seems clear that these platforms are here to stay, albeit in a more competitive and regulated environment.”

A recent analysis by Yazi and Reveal also found that Temu and Shein accounted for around 6.8% and 6.3% of South Africans’ spend at clothing retailers.

Just four clothing retailers had larger shares of the wallet — Mr Price (14.7%), Pep (12.5%), Truworths (11.8%). and Ackermans (10.8%).

Temu and Shein pipped Bash, Sportscene, Markham, Jet, Pick n Pay Clothing, Edgars, and numerous other smaller outlets.

The infographic below summarises the findings in Yazi and Reveal’s report with regard to the most popular South African clothing retailers.