Massive new Takealot depot

South African e-commerce giant Takealot plans to open a massive new depot inside Inospace’s Powder Mill Park in Ndabeni, Cape Town.

Inospace CEO Rael Levitt announced the move on LinkedIn, adding that Takealot will launch the depot on 15 January 2026.

“Perfectly positioned just minutes from Riverlands and major arterial routes, Powder Mill is about to undergo a massive renovation and will be repositioned as Cape Town’s first e-commerce logistics park,” he said.

“Smaller businesses can now simply store their products at Powder Mill, and if our clients want to use the Takealot platform, they will do the rest.”

He said fulfilment, delivery, and customer service will be handled through Takealot Fulfilment Services (TFS).

Levitt described the move as a game-changer for entrepreneurs who want to scale quickly without worrying about logistics.

“Teaming up with Takealot creates a powerful ecosystem where SMEs can get local space and national customer reach,” he said.

“This is just the start. The future of e-commerce isn’t coming. It’s here, and the next chapter soon kicks off at Powder Mill.”

MyBroadband asked Takealot for further details about the new depot and how it would benefit sellers on its platform, but it hadn’t answered our questions by the time of publication.

The Takealot Group launched its new TFS business unit in August 2025. It houses the group’s logistics, courier, on-demand, supply chain, and international freight capabilities under a single brand.

Takealot Group CEO Frederik Zietsman said TFS is built on Takealot’s proven systems, offering innovative and integrated solutions to simplify and enhance the delivery process.

“TFS is a transformative service designed to empower businesses, improve delivery experiences for consumers, and connect communities in meaningful ways,” he said.

The launch forms part of the Takealot Group’s strategy to grow from South Africa’s largest e-commerce retailer into a tech-focused fulfilment partner.

The service supports a new group of customers, including established retailers, start-ups, and individuals who need affordable logistics services.

Francois Retief is the TFS CEO. He said the business unit’s services address every aspect of logistics, from global freight forwarding and warehousing to supporting on-demand deliveries.

“TFS is about creating a seamless fulfilment experience for businesses, consumers, and communities alike,” said Retief.

“By leveraging a scalable and dependable logistics ecosystem, TFS helps businesses unlock growth and reach new markets — both locally and internationally.”

South Africa’s e-commerce powerhouse

Truck arriving at Takealot delivery centre Photo: Hanno Labuschagne / MyBroadband

Takealot.com officially launched in June 2011 and took 13 years to achieve profitability, which it first reported in Naspers’ annual results for the 2024 financial year.

It has continued to grow. The Naspers-owned Takealot Group saw its revenue grow by over R2.5 million, reaching nearly R15 billion in the 2025 financial year.

The revenue increase represented a 15% increase in local currency terms. Despite a slow start to the year, the Takealot Group’s gross merchandise value (GMV) increased by 13% annually.

The company’s gross profit margin also improved by 1%, which it attributed to strong performance in its high-growth segments, such as Mr D Grocery.

The company’s adjusted earnings before interest and taxation (aEBIT) declined to -R219.4 million. However, this was due to increased marketing and infrastructure investments.

Naspers said these investments were aimed at preparing for competitive pressures from new international entrants, by which it likely meant the Amazon.co.za marketplace.

While Takealot.com has already reached profitability, Naspers said the Takealot Group remains on track to achieve profitability in the 2026 financial year.

Looking at Takealot.com’s performance in the 2025 financial year, the e-commerce platform reported 17% revenue growth to R12.9 billion.

Its GMW rose by 13% during the financial year, and orders increased by 15%, underpinned by the expansion in emerging product categories.

Mr D achieved an 8% revenue increase to R2.1 billion, with an impressive 81% growth in GMV for groceries, and improved aEBIT of R73.1 million, up from R54.8 million in 2024.

“Both the Takealot.com and Mr D platforms continue to excel, cementing their leadership in South Africa’s ecommerce market through innovation and customer focus,” Naspers said.