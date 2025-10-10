Pick n Pay online shopping growth loses steam

Pick n Pay has released a trading statement for the half-year ended 31 August 2025, revealing slowing online sales growth compared to the same period last year.

The retailer sells products online through the Pick n Pay Asap! on-demand delivery service and via the grocery section in Takealot’s Mr D app.

Overall, group turnover for the period increased by 4.9%, with like-for-like sales up 4.7% compared to the same period last year.

Pick n Pay South Africa’s like-for-like sales during the period grew 4.3%. It said overall turnover growth lagged due to the implementation of planned store closures and conversions.

The performance of its online business, including Pick n Pay Asap! and Pick n Pay groceries on Mr D would have contributed to Pick n Pay South Africa’s like-for-like sales growth.

“Online sales growth for the period was 34.4%, driven by continued growth of Pick n Pay Asap! and Pick n Pay groceries on the Mr D app,” the retailer said.

However, it is worth noting that its online sales growth has nearly halved year-over-year. During the same period in 2024, it recorded online sales growth of 60.6%.

This followed 74.4% online sales growth for the division reported between its 2023 and 2024 financial years.

Pick n Pay’s integration with the Mr D platform went live in October 2022, enabling customers to order Pick n Pay groceries via a dedicated section of the app.

The company relaunched its Asap! app about a year later, adding improved search features and AI-powered suggestions.

“Its improved functionality means customers can easily navigate the vast selection of products and place orders with just a few taps,” said Vincent Viviers, Pick n Pay’s omnichannel executive.

Pick n Pay is currently finalising its results for the half-year ended 31 August 2025, but it shared expected earnings per share (EPS) and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the period.

“The expected reduction of the headline loss is driven by a somewhat improved Pick n Pay segment trading result, a strong Boxer trading result, and a large positive swing in net funding interest,” it said.

The table below summarises Pick n Pay’s expected headline earnings, EPS, and HEPS changes for the half-year ended 31 August 2025.