Michael Jordaan–backed R17-billion company’s big play in South Africa

Airtime credit and micro-financing firm Optasia believes its planned listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange will be one of the exchange’s most significant fintech initial public offerings (IPO) in recent years.

Founded by Nigerian Bassim Haidar in 2012, the Dubai-based fintech was recently valued at $1 billion (R17.2 billion).

The company aims to use the IPO to raise approximately R1.3 billion in new funding and sell roughly R5 billion worth of shares from existing shareholders.

“Optasia is listing to gain access to capital to support growth, both organically and through future acquisitions,” the company said in an announcement last week.

“This move would help Optasia introduce new shareholders to enhance the liquidity of its shares, its public profile and overall market awareness, while also providing a mechanism for existing shareholders who wish to sell to partially exit their existing equity stake.”

Among its current investors is South African venture capitalist and former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, who was appointed independent chairman of the company in April 2025.

Jordaan also holds an interest in Optasia through Chronos Capital Limited, which he co-founded alongside Nic Kohler, Willem Roos, and Roger Grobler.

The venture capital firm has assets worth roughly $467 million under management, with other major investments including Tyme Bank and Rain.

Since its establishment more than a decade ago, Optasia has expanded its footprint from Nigeria to 38 markets across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

It works with 49 distribution partners and 13 financial institutions to bring its products to more than 860 million mobile users, 121 million of which are monthly active users.

In recent years, Optasia’s primary business has become micro-financing, which contributed around 62% of the company’s total revenue in 2025, up from 14% in 2022.

The service powers airtime and microlending services, including Vodacom’s Airtime Advance and MTN MoMo.

Vodacom’s Airtime Advance product helped grow the mobile network’s fintech revenue by 7.9% in its 2025 financial year to reach R3.4 billion. In 2022, the product accounted for 45% of Vodacom’s prepaid recharges.

AI-based analysis for credit risk

Since 2016, Optasia has facilitated over $23 billion (R400 billion) in credit value disbursements with exceptionally low default levels.

The firm uses artificial intelligence to analyse thousands of data points, including consumer behaviour, to approve or disallow credit applications.

The company told MyBroadband it had consistent and profitable growth, supported by a resilient model and a clear strategy for the years ahead.

“In the first half of 2025, the company delivered $117 million in revenue and $54 million in adjusted EBITDA, highlighting both scalability and financial strength,” it said.

“No single market contributes more than 19% of revenue, reflecting a diversified and resilient footprint.”

As part of its growth ambitions, the company plans to build on three strategic pillars:

Power Core — Expanding the reach and performance of airtime credit and micro-financing solutions, already serving millions daily.

— Expanding the reach and performance of airtime credit and micro-financing solutions, already serving millions daily. Future Forge — Developing adjacent products such as merchant credit, savings, and insurance enablement.

— Developing adjacent products such as merchant credit, savings, and insurance enablement. New Ecosystems — Pursuing new partnerships and market expansion across Africa, Asia, and Latin America.

Optasia said its planned listing marked an important milestone for both the company and the broader African fintech sector.

The company is confident in sustaining double-digit growth and robust margins, underpinned by structural tailwinds, including increased mobile penetration and digital wallet adoption.

“With its proven technology, capital-light model, and trusted partnerships, Optasia is well-positioned to accelerate its next phase of global growth following the JSE listing,” it said.