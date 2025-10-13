MultiChoice shareholder squeeze-out begins

MultiChoice and Groupe Canal+ have announced that the French media giant now holds about 94.39% of MultiChoice’s total issued ordinary shares.

In a statement to investors on Monday morning, the companies declared that Canal+’s mandatory buyout offer was an outstanding success, with over 90% of shareholders agreeing to sell.

Because more than 90% of non-Canal+ shareholders agreed to sell, the company said it will invoke section 124(1) of the Companies Act to begin a “squeeze-out”.

This will make it compulsory for all MultiChoice shareholders still holding out to sell to Canal+. Its buyout offer is R125 per share.

“Upon the exercise of the squeeze-out, MultiChoice Group will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canal+, and an application will be made for the termination of the listing of MultiChoice Shares on the JSE,” they said.

The application remains subject to the approval of the South African Reserve Bank. Canal+ said it would publish an announcement about this in due course.

“Once such notice is given, the MultiChoice Shares will be suspended from trading on the JSE, and the notice will contain further details in that regard,” it said.

After that, Canal+ said it would honour its commitment to launch an inward listing on the JSE for its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange. This is also subject to obtaining regulatory approvals.

“A secondary inward listing will preserve South African investor access and market liquidity, allowing local investors to hold shares in a leading global media and entertainment company on the JSE,” it said.

“It will broaden the investor base of Canal+, reinforce the company’s long-term commitment to South Africa and Africa’s creative economy, and support continued institutional exposure to the media sector.”

Canal+ said its acquisition of MultiChoice Group marks the largest transaction it has ever undertaken and cements the combined group’s position as a global media and entertainment company.

The combined company will serve over 40 million subscribers across almost 70 African, European, and Asian countries, supported by a workforce of approximately 17,000 employees.

It said the integration of MultiChoice and Canal+ has now started to take place.

“We are pleased with the overwhelming success of the offer,” said Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada.

“Following this outcome, we will be moving ahead with a squeeze-out of MultiChoice shareholders and a subsequent secondary inward listing of CANAL+ in Johannesburg.”

Saada said that they were clear the day we launched the acquisition of MultiChoice that this was a commitment they wanted to make.

“Given the important role Canal+ will now play in South Africa and across the African continent, I believe it to be critically important that domestic investors have the ability to have exposure to it.”