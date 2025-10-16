The online trading platform that quadrupled investors’ money in under two years

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE)–listed Purple Group has seen its share price grow from around R0.53 in February 2024 to R2.40 as of 13 October 2025.

The company, founded by Mark Barnes in 1998, owns EasyEquities, GT247, Emperor Asset Management, and RISE.

The company’s first few years on the JSE were volatile, marked by significant share price fluctuations. Although it offered good financial and trading products, it did not have a singular standout service.

That changed in 2014 with the creation of EasyEquities, which democratised equity investing in South Africa.

EasyEquities is an online investment platform that makes it easy to invest in equities and gives many South Africans access to local and international financial markets.

The platform’s biggest selling point is its patented fractional rights share model, which allows investors to trade small portions of equities traded on stock exchanges.

It enables users to invest cheaply and easily, allowing a R100 investor to create a portfolio similar to that of a R1 million investor.

The company’s share price saw modest growth between 2014 and early 2020, before surging through the rest of 2020 and 2021, reaching a share price of R3.38 in January 2022.

However, its share price performed poorly thereafter, falling back to R0.79 per share in October 2023.

According to Roy Mutooni, portfolio manager and analyst at Sanlam Investments, this was due to its decreased popularity among retail investors.

He explained that Purple Group was one of the most popular stocks among retail investors. It enjoyed a strong initial run, with investor euphoria driving its share price higher.

However, Mutooni said it had lost the attention of retail investors, resulting in a decline in its share price.

“As an investor, you must be very careful of these fashionable stocks. Always stick to fundamentals, like earnings and management,” he said.

As a result, the share price plummeted from R3.38 per share in January 2022 to R0.53 per share in February 2024.

Investors who purchased Purple Group shares at this low would have seen their investment more than quadruple since.

Since the lows reached in February 2024, Purple Group’s share price grew to R2.40 by 13 October 2025.

Purple Group’s strong share price performance

Purple Group told MyBroadband that the recent share price performance is the result of strategic goals the company set years ago.

The company’s goals included building a comprehensive, inclusive, and technology-driven financial ecosystem.

“The Group’s platforms now span investments, retirement, property, credit, insurance, and advisory services,” says Purple Group.

“Each contributes to the same mission: making it easy for everyone to build and protect their wealth.”

The company added that it has over 1.1 million clients and more than R80 billion in client assets, with its customer base varying from clients who invest a few hundred rand a month to others who invest millions.

Purple Group says it offers an ecosystem that compounds value, through which it is seeing growing engagement and depth.

“Clients who joined us eleven years ago when we started are, on average, investing more often and across more products than ever before,” it said.

“Average products per client have increased by over a third, and retention remains about 99%.”

It said its clients’ loyalty and cross-product adoption create compounding network effects, providing a robust base for sustainable growth.

Purple Group also attributed its broad accessibility and market reach to its strong share price performance.

“EasyEquities remains the only South African platform where you can invest in virtually anything: local and offshore shares, ETFs, unit trusts, crypto, property, and retirement products,” it said.

“In volatile markets, this breadth and affordability attract both new investors and experienced ones consolidating portfolios.”

The group has expanded its ecosystem into new verticals through the introduction of new offerings, including EasyProtect insurance and EasyCredit personal loans.

“These products, together with upcoming initiatives in retirement and AI-driven investing, demonstrate the Group’s culture of innovation and our ability to scale responsibly.”

Purple Group said its share price performance reflects the market recognising a business that is delivering on its promises.

“We’ve built one of South Africa’s most engaged financial communities — over a million funded clients and tens of thousands of Purple Group shareholders who are also customers,” it said.

“That alignment of interests between clients and owners is rare, and it continues to strengthen both our brand and our business.”