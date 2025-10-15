Takealot beats Amazon and Makro in online media rankings

Press Pulse’s latest online media sentiment report revealed that Takealot has the best score, followed by Amazon and Makro. Temu and Shein had negative scores.

The ranking showed that Takealot’s media strategy and execution are superior to those of its main e-commerce competitors.

Takealot’s strategy means it receives more frequent positive exposure on large and influential publications than Amazon, Makro, Temu, and Shein.

The media sentiment is tracked by Press Pulse, which developed an artificial intelligence (AI) sentiment-measuring system for online media reports.

The system focuses on South African business reporting from top-tier media publications and measures companies’ success in achieving positive exposure.

The sentiment ranking is based on the number of positive, neutral, or negative articles and the reach and influence of the publication where they are published.

Simply put, the more positive articles a company receives, the better its sentiment ranking. The inverse also holds.

Online media in South Africa is highly influential, which is why companies invest heavily in public relations and content marketing to get positive exposure.

However, before Press Pulse’s new sentiment system, it was difficult for companies to track their performance accurately.

The good news is that new advances in artificial intelligence have made it possible to measure media sentiment objectively.

The system uses natural language processing and deep learning for accurate sentiment detection.

Press Pulse makes it easy for companies to track their online media sentiment and gain insight into how they can improve.

Media sentiment analysis for e-commerce companies

Companies spend millions annually to ensure they get positive media exposure and remain top-of-mind.

It is an essential part of an effective marketing strategy, as it helps to ensure consumers consider the platform when they shop online.

Press Pulse’s latest online media sentiment report showed that Takealot outperformed Amazon and Makro.

The most striking finding was that Shein and Temu had very negative scores, which showed that they received mostly negative coverage.

Although they offer very low prices, their local operations have drawn sharp criticism from many stakeholders. This is reflected in the negative sentiment rankings.

The chart below shows the online media sentiment scores for Takealot, Amazon, Makro, Shein, and Temu.