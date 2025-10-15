Location of first Walmart store in South Africa revealed

Walmart’s first store in South Africa will be located at Fourways Mall in Gauteng, at a site previously occupied by Game.

The US retail giant announced that it would open its first Walmart-branded stores in the country in early September 2025.

The company already has a significant presence in the country through its wholly owned subsidiary Massmart, which owns and operates Makro, Game, and Builders stores.

Walmart International President and CEO Kath McLay said Walmart’s South African stores would offer a wide range of merchandise, including fresh groceries, household essentials, apparel and technology.

The retailer plans to sell affordable groceries and a selection of family, home and entertainment items in bright, well-designed stores with wide aisles.

“Customers can also look forward to digital capabilities to enhance their shopping journey,” the retailer said.

At the time of the announcement, the first Walmart stores in South Africa were already under development, with their opening dates due to be announced in October 2025.

In recent weeks, Massmart’s official social media channels have been teasing the impending opening of the first Walmart store.

Earlier this month, the retailer posted an image of the first Walmart Spark logo at the store, which was installed late in the evening on 6 October 2025.

On Tuesday, 14 October 2025, it followed up with a photo of the first Walmart storefront. MyBroadband noticed that the entrance resembled that of a former Game outlet at Fourways Mall.

A Fourways Mall employee subsequently confirmed that the Walmart store was located at the same site as the Game outlet but was not yet open for business.

Fourways Mall is South Africa’s largest mall by retail space since 2019, but has struggled with declining tenancy, leading to the Accelerate Property Fund reducing its fair share valuation of the mall.

It has faced stiff competition from the newer Mall of Africa in Waterfall City, which is the country’s busiest mall.

However, a renewed investment of R400 million appears to have started reinvigorating the property.

According to Moneyweb, the mall slashed its vacancy rate from 24% in 2024 to 13% in 2025. Among the mall’s newest tenants are Huawei, Levisons, Mochachos, Pet Shop Science, and ZuluZenith.

Game store shutdowns and conversions

The Game store in Fourways Mall in 2024. The Last Chance Store to its left was part of a Massmart pop-up store experiment for clearing old stock.

Massmart previously told MyBroadband that the Walmart brand would be an additional trading banner and would not replace its Makro, Game, or Builders stores.

However, the company said it would consider developing both new sites and, where appropriate, sites in its existing real estate portfolio.

In recent years, Massmart has closed down dozens of Game stores for underperformance. The brand has been struggling for some time.

In Massmart’s last financial results before it delisted from the JSE in November 2022, Game’s annual loss stood at R1 billion, more than double the previous year’s loss.

The Game store at Fourways Mall has been closed for several months. Its shutdown followed the opening of a The Last Chance Store adjacent to the outlet — to clear excess stock at discounted prices.

At the time, Massmart said that The Last Chance Store was an experiment to gauge customers’ responses to its clearance deals.

Massmart has also converted a handful of its Game stores to small-format Makro outlets as part of a limited pilot.

Massmart group corporate affairs head Brian Leroni said the intention was to make Makro stores more accessible to a wider market and was an important part of Makro’s omnichannel strategy.

“We have been delighted by strong expressions of support from landlords, suppliers, consumers, and our own staff,” he said.

The retailer has been mum on whether the rollout of Walmart stores will impact its small-format Makro strategy.