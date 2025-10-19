One platform dominates online shopping in South African townships

Standard Bank has released its Township Informal Economy Report, revealing that WhatsApp is the most popular digital platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to attract new customers.

The bank surveyed SMEs accounting for 7,500 jobs in the informal economy between March and May 2025.

The report spanned businesses in Gauteng, the Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, and the North West. 74% of respondents said they preferred WhatsApp, followed by Instagram at 47%.

Website and business app use was lower at 30% and 36%, respectively. According to Standard Bank, this reflects cost constraints and limited digital skills.

Standard Bank senior manager for enterprise and supplier development, Nokhanyo Ntshingila, said township SMEs prioritise cost when it comes to choosing digital marketing tools.

“WhatsApp is the go-to tool for its ease and low cost, though having a website, business app, or using tools such as MS Office signals professionalism and legitimacy,” she said.

“These are seen as markers of a serious, established business. In the township context, affordability and relevance remain key.”

Ntshingila added that bridging the digital divide will require affordable tools, training, and incentives to adopt digital platforms that enhance visibility, efficiency, and customer engagement.

E-commerce is booming in informal settlements in South Africa, thanks to platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook Lite, enabling entrepreneurs to sell their products online.

This is according to informal economy expert and author GG Alcock. He explained that most low-end smartphones have these apps pre-installed, and they serve as the default social media apps for many residents.

“Online and delivery is becoming very popular at informal township outlets, particularly in the fast or out-of-home food sector,” Alcock previously told MyBroadband.

“However, it is not using the typical apps. People are using smartphones and stuff in ways that work for them, so we’ve seen over quite a long time the kind of growth of WhatsApp and Facebook Lite.”

He explained that these apps offer affordable access to online messaging and social media for lower-income earners, adding that many operators offer specific bundles for the platforms.

“The most common form of ‘online’ shopping is WhatsApp. Most informal outlets will have a Facebook page and linked to WhatsApp,” said Alcock.

“People will order by sending their pin location and order via WhatsApp. The delivery will be made, and payment will be taken on delivery.”

Cash still king in townships

Although digital payment channels are becoming increasingly popular, cash is still king in the country’s township economy.

This was another finding of Standard Bank’s report. It said the use of formal banking services is often constrained due to high fees, a lack of transparency, and past negative experience.

“Cash remains the primary transaction method, driven by customer preference and limited digital literacy, though there is a preference for bank transfers among higher-income businesses,” it said.

“Despite improvements in digital banking, many SMEs still prefer cash due to convenience and control.”

However, this may soon change, as even in the informal economy, merchants are increasingly adopting card payments.

According to a recent snap survey of spaza shop operators by Yebo Fresh, a handful of card payment operators dominate the informal sector.

Its research focused on 2,769 spazas and 20 midi wholesalers, and found that Flash, Kazang, and Shop2Shop were the most dominant card payment operators in the sector.

Shop2Shop was universally used by midi wholesalers. Other solutions include Blue Label, Yoco, iKhokha, and A2Pay.

Yebo Fresh founder and CEO Jessica Boonstra said a big reason for these platforms’ popularity is the ability to sell value-added services like data, airtime, DStv, electricity, and betting.

“However, cash is still king and it remains the preferred payment method for consumers, meaning that shops are likely to prefer making payment in cash towards their suppliers in turn,” she added.