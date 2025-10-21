Business21.10.2025

South African online marketplace raises R80 million from global investors

By

Leading South African online resale fashion platform, Yaga, has raised €4 million (R80.4 million) in a pre-Series A global funding round.

The company secured funding from Specialist VC, H&M Group Ventures, Trind Ventures, Startup Wise Guys, and a group of angel investors.

“This latest funding reflects investor confidence in both the sector and the Yaga team,” it stated.

Yaga said it is at the centre of a global shift in the online fashion retail space. It says these platforms are no longer niche and are becoming mainstream shopping destinations.

“Last year, the global second-hand apparel market grew by about 15% reaching $227 billion, and it is forecast to nearly double to $367 billion by 2029,” it said.

“At the centre of this global shift is Yaga — a safe and user-friendly pre-loved fashion buying-and-selling platform with an escrow-based payment system and localised logistics to protect buyers and sellers.”

An escrow is a contractual arrangement in which a third party receives and disburses money or goods on the transacting parties’ behalf. Disbursement is dependent on conditions agreed upon by the parties.

“Yaga has built a particularly strong presence in South Africa, where it dominates the online fashion resale market,” said Yaga.

According to Yaga CEO Aune Aunapuu, the platform’s products are typically 50% to 80% cheaper than buying the same products new.

“In addition, more than six million fashion items have been given a new life through Yaga over the last few years, promoting sustainable fashion and reducing textile waste,” she said.

“Furthermore, Yaga also opens economic opportunities in the second-hand fashion industry: over €80 million (R1.6 billion) has been earned by sellers on Yaga globally.”

Regarding the company’s performance, Yaga has doubled in size annually. With a 25-person team, it reached a gross merchandise value run rate of over €50 million (R1 billion).

This was achieved with €3.2 million (R64 million) in funding raised before the latest round. The company said this highlighted strong market demand and the efficiency of its model.

“Second-hand fashion is no longer a trend, it’s becoming the first choice for millions of people who want both affordability and sustainability,” said Aunapuu.

“Our growth in South Africa proves that this is a global movement. With this funding, we will strengthen our existing markets, explore new ones, and continue to build the sustainable fashion marketplace of the future.”

Show comments
Forum discussion

Latest news

More news

Trending news

Poll

If you were in the market for a curved monitor, which brand would you choose?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Sign up to the MyBroadband newsletter