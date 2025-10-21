South African online marketplace raises R80 million from global investors

Leading South African online resale fashion platform, Yaga, has raised €4 million (R80.4 million) in a pre-Series A global funding round.

The company secured funding from Specialist VC, H&M Group Ventures, Trind Ventures, Startup Wise Guys, and a group of angel investors.

“This latest funding reflects investor confidence in both the sector and the Yaga team,” it stated.

Yaga said it is at the centre of a global shift in the online fashion retail space. It says these platforms are no longer niche and are becoming mainstream shopping destinations.

“Last year, the global second-hand apparel market grew by about 15% reaching $227 billion, and it is forecast to nearly double to $367 billion by 2029,” it said.

“At the centre of this global shift is Yaga — a safe and user-friendly pre-loved fashion buying-and-selling platform with an escrow-based payment system and localised logistics to protect buyers and sellers.”

An escrow is a contractual arrangement in which a third party receives and disburses money or goods on the transacting parties’ behalf. Disbursement is dependent on conditions agreed upon by the parties.

“Yaga has built a particularly strong presence in South Africa, where it dominates the online fashion resale market,” said Yaga.

According to Yaga CEO Aune Aunapuu, the platform’s products are typically 50% to 80% cheaper than buying the same products new.

“In addition, more than six million fashion items have been given a new life through Yaga over the last few years, promoting sustainable fashion and reducing textile waste,” she said.

“Furthermore, Yaga also opens economic opportunities in the second-hand fashion industry: over €80 million (R1.6 billion) has been earned by sellers on Yaga globally.”

Regarding the company’s performance, Yaga has doubled in size annually. With a 25-person team, it reached a gross merchandise value run rate of over €50 million (R1 billion).

This was achieved with €3.2 million (R64 million) in funding raised before the latest round. The company said this highlighted strong market demand and the efficiency of its model.

“Second-hand fashion is no longer a trend, it’s becoming the first choice for millions of people who want both affordability and sustainability,” said Aunapuu.

“Our growth in South Africa proves that this is a global movement. With this funding, we will strengthen our existing markets, explore new ones, and continue to build the sustainable fashion marketplace of the future.”