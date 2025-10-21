Woman linked to controversial Dimension Data deal now Remgro deputy chairman

Remgro recently appointed Identity Fund Managers founder Sonja de Bruyn as its deputy chairman. Widely regarded in corporate South Africa, De Bruyn is also currently embroiled in a bruising court battle.

De Bruyn was named in court papers and media statements from former Dimension Data executives who are defending themselves against allegations of orchestrating a crooked BEE deal.

Dimension Data co-founders and executives Jeremy Ord, Grant Bodley, Saki Missaikos, Steven Nathan, and Doc Watson are accused of masterminding a “brazen and dishonest” deal involving The Campus.

Johannesburg High Court Judge Denise Fisher ruled that the executives “entered into an illegal scheme designed to appropriate for themselves a secret financial benefit”.

Among the allegations are that they developed and pushed a transaction to sell The Campus business park in Bryanston to De Bruyn’s black women–led consortium for around R1.3 billion.

This was despite Dimension Data’s financial statements valuing the property at R1.6 billion. The difference between price and book value was among the issues the executives addressed in recent media statement.

They claimed a fair price was paid and alleged that NTT had sought to manipulate the valuation. This was allegedly to increase the BEE points they would gain from selling the Campus.

They allege that NTT, which acquired Dimension Data in 2010, has engaged in a “sinister campaign” to damage their good names and reputations, to drum up support for their prosecution.

Ord, Bodley, Missaikos, Nathan, and Watson also took aim at De Bruyn, disputing her statements in the media, saying that she was misled and taken advantage of.

“Her loaded statement that ‘white privileged or powerful men’ abused the BEE structure for our own benefit, is not only false, but also defamatory and designed to distract from De Bruyn’s role in the scheme,” they said.

MyBroadband contacted De Bruyn for comment regarding the executives’ claims, and she disputed every point they raised.

De Bruyn’s response to former Dimension Data executives’ allegations

Dimension Data co-founder and former executives Grant Bodley, Steven Nathan, Jeremy Ord, Jason Goodall, Saki Missaikos, and Bruce Watson

According to the executives, De Bruyn’s firm was involved in proposing and then implementing an NTT BEE front despite their best efforts to prevent that outcome.

De Bruyn said this was false, as Identity Fund Managers proposed no such scheme. “It is not clear what the executives are referring to,” she said.

“Private equity GP LP structures are well understood for fund managers in financial services, and it is these structures that they abused.”

The executives also alleged that Identity Partners still had about R5 million that was misappropriated from the fund financing the transaction in 2022.

De Bruyn disputed this, pointing to a statement Identity Fund Managers published on 4 August in response to their claims.

“The amount in question relates to fees that were contractually and lawfully due to us as fund managers,” Identity Fund Managers stated.

“These fees are consistent with industry norms and were payable to us at the time we ceased managing the Fund in 2022. We instituted arbitration proceedings in relation to the payment of this fee.”

Knowing that there were legal matters pertaining to this transaction, Identity Fund Managers said it felt the responsible course was to put the funds in escrow when it ceased acting as fund manager in 2022.

The lawyers managing the escrow account were mandated to safeguard the funds until all of the legal matters were settled.

In 2023, following questions raised by the executives’ legal representatives, Identity Fund Managers returned the funds from escrow into the fund management account.

This account had been dormant and should have been under the control of whoever the new fund manager would be.

“We sent the executives several legal letters regarding these arrangements, and neither they nor their lawyers ever responded to these points,” Identity Fund Managers stated.

“We have, over the period, sent full bank statements to lawyers of the executives regarding the status of this account throughout, establishing that the funds have never been utilised since we resigned.”

Identity Fund Managers said the funds are available for inspection at any time to demonstrate they have been responsibly held.

“Their lawyers have never responded to these correspondences, nor to the receipt of full bank statements for the period,” it stated.

“We believe that the way in which the executives have put this across is another demonstration of how they obfuscate and manipulate facts to deflect from their own dishonesty and wrongdoing.”

Ord, Bodley, Missaikos, Nathan, and Watson disputed this version of events, saying they maintain their allegations and looked forward to the BEE Commission investigating all allegations of fronting.

Identity Fund Managers responded to this, saying it did not intend to respond individually to every claim or allegation made by the executives.

“We believe this group of discredited individuals are trying to harass us through the media once again,” it stated.

It said escrow accounts are an accepted, trustworthy means of safeguarding funds, including those which are the subject of disputes, such as the fees lawfully owed to Identity Fund Managers.

“For the executives to dress this up as misappropriation is opportunistic and intended to harm our reputation.”

Remgro stands by De Bruyn

Asked for comment regarding De Bruyn’s appointment, Remgro said there is no reason to believe that her ability to discharge her directorship duties is in question.

De Bruyn is a respected dealmaker and director in South Africa’s corporate sphere. She obtained her LLB Honours from the London School of Economics in 1993.

She earned an MA in Economics and Business from McGill University in 1996 and completed the Harvard Executive Programme in 2012.

De Bruyn started her 18-year dealmaking career at Deutsche Bank, where she worked in their Johannesburg, London and Tokyo offices on mergers and acquisitions, privatisations, IPOs, and BEE transactions.

She was executive director of Women’s Development Bank Investment Holdings from 2002 to 2007, which built a portfolio of investments to benefit a rural women’s empowerment trust.

The trust was called the Women’s Development Bank, and it built its portfolio through acquisitions in large companies, including Bidvest, FirstRand, and Discovery.

In 2008, De Bruyn co-founded Identity Capital Partners — a Johannesburg-based boutique firm focused on investing in established and growing businesses.

Her firm also advises government and corporate clients, and carries out development fund management. Its investment portfolio includes insurance, telecoms, IT, transport, mining and energy sectors.

De Bruyn has served on the boards of FirstRand, Anglo American Platinum, Mr Price Group, and Dimension Data.

She is currently a non-executive director of RMB Holdings, Rand Merchant Investment Holdings, and Discovery Limited.

In addition to being Remgro’s deputy chairman, De Bruyn is also chairman of the Ethos Mid Market Fund and a member of the JP Morgan EMEA Advisory Council.