Walmart reveals online store plans in South Africa

Walmart will launch a mobile app to allow South Africans to shop online from its first branded stores in the country.

Massmart told MyBroadband the stores would offer a full omnichannel experience, including online ordering and delivery.

“The app combines the best of global and local expertise by leveraging Walmart’s advanced technical capabilities, integrated with locally-developed pick, pack, and delivery systems,” the company said.

“We have focused extensively on developing a very clean, uncluttered and intuitive user interface. Customers will be able to purchase groceries, liquor and a curated selection of general merchandise.”

Massmart is still working on the various delivery options and pricing that the app will offer. Some deliveries will be carried by motorcycle while others will use larger delivery vehicles.

“One initiative that may be of interest is that we have incorporated delivery driver areas that provide drivers with a place to rest, charge their phones, and take bathroom breaks,” it said.

In the US, the retailer offers delivery within an hour via its Express service. In some cases, it has delivered orders in less than five minutes from customer payment.

Massmart said the local Walmart app will share features with its US version while also including aspects that are aligned to its local online proposition.

The US Walmart: Shopping & Savings app has a score of 4.8 out of 5 based on more than 21.5 million reviews across the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

While it is more well-known for its brick-and-mortar business, Walmart has radically increased its share of e-commerce sales in its home market in recent years.

Walmart’s US e-commerce sales values grew from about $13.8 billion in 2017 to $73 billion in 2023. Global e-commerce sales also exceeded $100 billion that year.

In the first and second quarters of 2025, year-on-year sales values were up 21% and 25%, respectively. By comparison, Amazon’s e-commerce sales growth has been in the single digits in recent years.

GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders believes this substantial growth is due to Walmart’s extensive store footprint, which gives it an edge in customer reach and delivery speeds.

Great pricing

Editorial credit: Tupungato / Shutterstock.com

In South Africa, Massmart has already invested heavily in improving its e-commerce performance with locally established stores like Makro, Game, and Builders.

Massmart has lit up at least one Walmart store in South Africa in Fourways Mall, but has yet to open its doors. It remains to be seen whether this is where it will launch the brand.

The company also has a message for sceptics who have claimed the local Walmart outlets will simply be a rebrand of the company’s existing stores,

In addition to being modelled on global Walmart store standards, with an overall look and feel notably different from other stores in the market, a big emphasis will be on offering the best prices.

“Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices (EDLP) philosophy will be at the heart of what we do,” the retailer told MyBroadband.

“EDLP means customers can consistently and dependably find low prices at Walmart on the products they’re looking for and at the quality they’d expect, without having to wait for a promotion or sale.”

Massmart said the objective is to ensure that customers always save money in their weekly shopping at the retailer.

In terms of product assortment differentiation, one example will be a selection of Walmart-exclusive small appliances that feature cutting-edge designs.