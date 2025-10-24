MultiChoice shareholder squeeze-out dates announced

Friday, 24 October 2025, is the last day to trade MultiChoice Group shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the A2X.

The company has announced that its shares will be suspended on Monday, 27 October, as MultiChoice becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canal+.

The listing of MultiChoice shares will be suspended on 10 December 2025, following the completion of several key processes.

It listed the following key dates in an announcement on the Stock Exchange News Services (SENS):

Friday, 24 October 2025 — Last day to trade in MultiChoice shares on the JSE and the A2X

Wednesday, 29 October 2025 — Record date to be recorded in the register as a Remaining MultiChoice Shareholder

Friday, 5 December 2025 — Compulsory acquisition of remaining MultiChoice shares held by the Remaining MultiChoice Shareholders.

Wednesday, 10 December — Termination of listing of MultiChoice shares on the JSE and A2X.

On 13 October 2025, MultiChoice and Groupe Canal+ announced that the French media giant held 94.39% of the total issued ordinary shares for MultiChoice.

It revealed that Canal+’s mandatory buyout offer was a resounding success, with more than 90% of shareholders agreeing to sell.

With the majority of non-Canal+ shareholders agreeing to sell, the French media firm said it would invoke section 124(1) of the Companies Act to begin a “squeeze-out”.

The squeeze-out will force MultiChoice shareholders still holding out to sell to Canal+. Its buyout offer is R125 per share.

“Upon the exercise of the squeeze-out, MultiChoice Group will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Canal+, and an application will be made for the termination of the listing of MultiChoice Shares on the JSE,” the companies said.

“Once such notice is given, the MultiChoice Shares will be suspended from trading on the JSE, and the notice will contain further details in that regard.”

This was subject to the approval of the South African Reserve Bank, which was given, allowing the companies to announce these key dates.

Secondary inward listing for South African investors

Canal+ said it would honour its commitment to launch a secondary inward listing on the JSE for its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange.

This will also be subject to obtaining regulatory approvals. Canal+ said the secondary inward listing will preserve South African investor access and market liquidity.

This means local investors will be able to hold shares in “a leading global media and entertainment company on the JSE”.

“It will broaden the investor base of Canal+, reinforce the company’s long-term commitment to South Africa and Africa’s creative economy, and support continued institutional exposure to the media sector,” it said.

Canal+ highlighted that its acquisition of the MultiChoice Group is the largest transaction it has ever undertaken, cementing the combined group’s position as a global media and entertainment player.

The combined entity will cover more than 40 million subscribers across almost 70 African, European, and Asian nations, supported by a 17,000-strong workforce.

Canal+ said the integration of MultiChoice and Canal+ has now started to take shape. “We are pleased with the overwhelming success of the offer,” said CEO Maxime Saada.

“Following this outcome, we will be moving ahead with a squeeze-out of MultiChoice shareholders and a subsequent secondary inward listing of Canal+ in Johannesburg.”

He added that Canal+ was confident from the day it launched its acquisition of MultiChoice that it was a commitment it wanted to make.

“Given the important role Canal+ will now play in South Africa and across the African continent, I believe it to be critically important that domestic investors have the ability to have exposure to it,” said Saada.