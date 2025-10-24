South Africa exits grey list

South Africa has been removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF’s) greylist — officially known as the Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring — after two and a half years.

In a statement on Friday, the National Treasury said the development followed meetings of the FATF Plenary that took place from 22 to 24 October 2025 in Paris.

It described the exit as a major policy and institutional achievement, particularly following the weakening of South Africa’s key law enforcement and other institutions during the state capture era.

“National Treasury congratulates all relevant government departments and government agencies on the success of their individual and collective efforts,” the department said.

Treasury detailed the government’s work to address the deficiencies identified by the FATF, reflected in the 22 Action Items in the Action Plan agreed between South Africa and the FATF.

“Over the past 32 months, South Africa has engaged with a team of reviewers assigned by the FATF to assess progress against the Action Plan,” Treasury said.

“This culminated in an on-site visit at the end of July 2025, when the assessors came to the country to confirm the sustainability of the reforms that had been reported to them.”

Deputy finance minister David Masondo and deputy justice and constitutional development minister Andries Nel also met with the FATF.

They reiterated the South African government’s political commitment to continue to sustainably improve the country’s Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) system.

Treasury said the delisting was only the start of a broader process to continue to strengthen key institutions, improve enforcement and governance processes, and ensure sustainable improvements.

“Neither Government agencies nor regulated entities in the private sector can afford to become complacent and stop improving,” it said.

“The FATF requires countries that have exited the greylist to demonstrate continued commitment through measurable outcomes, including successful investigations, prosecutions, and sanctions as they relate to AML/CFT.”

It explained that these actions will form the basis of the next FATF Mutual Evaluation for South Africa, which is expected to commence in the first half of 2026 and conclude in October 2027.

Investor optimism is already on the rise

David Masondo, Deputy Minister of Finance

Webber Wentzel partners Lenee Green, Lerato Lamola, and Michael Denega expect renewed optimism for increased foreign investment in South Africa following the greylisting.

While they also regard it as a milestone to be celebrated, the partners highlighted that the greylisting penalty had already been priced in and largely amortised over the past two years.

“While the formal announcement will deliver a symbolic confidence boost and may modestly ease transaction-banking friction, it is unlikely to trigger significant capital-market repricing,” they said.

“Fundraising showed investor caution peaked in 2023 and 2024, but engagement improved through 2025 as international investors viewed the FATF process as nearing completion,” the partners said.

During the greylisting period, the cost of increased compliance was felt by domestic institutions doing business with foreign investors.

Non-compliance resulted in hefty administrative penalties being imposed on various institutions by regulatory authorities, including the Financial Sector Conduct Authority and the Prudential Authority.

A positive outcome of was the ongoing commitment by the National Prosecution Authority and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) to show effective measures to identify and prosecute financial crime.

“Regulatory authorities are continuing to build the necessary capacity to investigate entities across all industries,” the partners said.

“They have imposed various penalties since 2023 to date, focusing on accountable institutions in the financial services industry, including banks, insurers, asset managers and financial services providers.”

The partners said an important ongoing focus for regulatory authorities is the effective implementation of obligations under the 2001 FIC Act, which accountable institutions are subject to.

The partners believe it is evident that the FIC will continue to address financial crime and implement measures to strengthen South Africa’s AML frameworks.

FIC’s role explained

Pieter Smit, FIC acting director

FIC welcomed the delisting and attributed it to a concerted and proactive response by a broad range of role players.

FIC acting director Pieter Smit called the greylisting a difficult but critical chapter in South Africa’s combat against money laundering, terrorism funding, and financing of the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

“We commend the collective efforts of partners in government, the private sector, and civil society who help in South Africa’s fight against financial crime,” Smit said.

“Lifting the mantle of the grey list does not mark the end of this endeavour but lays the foundation for the next phase as we draw lessons from this experience.”

Smit acknowledged and extended the FIC’s gratitude to the industries and sectors that rallied behind the cause, thereby contributing to the broader fight against financial crime.

Smit said the FIC made effective use of its powers to obtain additional information from reporting entities to follow the money and trace criminal proceeds during the greylisting period.

