Pick n Pay online sales growth slows down

Pick n Pay has released its interim results for the half-year ended 31 August 2025, revealing solid growth for its online business. However, online sales growth is lower than it reported in past half-year periods.

This is likely because Pick n Pay reported its online sales growth from a low base. However, it is difficult to know for certain, as it has not reported a figure for online sales revenue.

The retailer’s online turnover increased by 34.4% during the reporting period, driven by on-demand delivery platforms Pick n Pay asap! and Groceries on Mr D.

“Online sales recorded solid double-digit growth, underscoring the Group’s growing competitiveness in the digital retail space,” it said.

“Turnover of the on-demand online grocery platforms, asap! and PnP groceries on the Mr D app, grew 44% year-on-year.”

Pick n Pay said it continues to see strong online growth from company-owned supermarkets, adding that franchise supermarkets now also make a significant contribution to online turnover growth.

The retailer launched its next-generation asap! app in April 2025, integrating Smart Shopper rewards, various value-added services, and a completely redesigned interface.

“This launch drove a 131% growth in first-time buyers, 78% of which originated from the new app,” Pick n Pay said.

It added that the asap! platform now lists over 35,000 products, covers more than 620 stores, and is supported by over 2,500 delivery drivers.

The retailer’s online growth has slowed year-on-year. It recorded online sales growth of 60.6% in the same period last year.

The growth reported in the first half of 2024 followed a 74.4% increase in online sales between Pick n Pay’s 2023 and 2024 financial years.

Regarding Pick n Pay’s overall performance in the half-year ended 31 August 2025, the retailer reported a revenue increase of 5%, from R57.8 billion in H1 2025 to R60.6 billion in H1 2026.

The retailer also managed to reduce its loss year-on-year. It reported a loss of R827 million in the first half of the 2025 financial year. This improved to a loss of R323 million in the first half of FY 2026.

The table below summarises key figures from Pick n Pay’s interim results for the half-year ended 31 August 2025.