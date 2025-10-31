Walmart faces an uphill battle in South Africa

E-commerce veteran and Bob Group founder Andy Higgins believes that while Walmart could face an uphill battle in South Africa, it will be a welcome addition to the country’s retail ecosystem.

Walmart plans to launch its first branded stores in South Africa before the end of 2025 and has recently revealed plans for its local online store.

MyBroadband asked Higgins for his views on the launch and whether he believes Walmart’s launch could disrupt South Africa’s e-commerce market.

He explained that, while Walmart is a strong brand with much bargaining power and access to extensive sourcing networks, its e-commerce success will depend on local execution in logistics and fulfilment.

“These remain critical and challenging aspects of the South African market,” said Higgins.

“I think it’s a stretch to assume Walmart will immediately disrupt the South African e-commerce space.”

He added that Walmart’s success in South Africa will depend less on its brand strength and more on how well it can adapt to local operational realities.

According to Higgins, foreign entrants face challenges in navigating the practical aspects of doing business in South Africa.

“Execution is the real test. I don’t see Walmart as a threat but rather as a welcome addition to the e-commerce ecosystem alongside existing local and international players,” he said.

“South Africa’s e-commerce market still has substantial growth potential, so its entry should be viewed as a positive development overall.”

However, he added that it will likely take some time before Walmart’s presence in the country has a noticeable impact.

“Other market dynamics may play a larger role in shaping the sector’s evolution in the near term. I believe that, overall, the homegrown retailers still have an advantage,” said Higgins.

He explained that large international players view Africa as offering long-term opportunities, driven by projected population growth and increasing digital adoption.

“South Africa offers an easier, initial entry point, which may be part of a broader strategy to expand into other African markets,” said Higgins.

“However, I suspect such companies may underestimate how diverse the continent really is.”

He added that each nation has its own complexities and nuances, making a one-size-fits-all approach difficult to execute.

Walmart’s online shopping plans and first stores in South Africa

The first Walmart Spark (Walmart’s logo) erected in a Walmart store on South African soil

Walmart revealed its plans to launch branded stores in South Africa in September 2025.

In its announcement, the company said the strategic move underscored its commitment to making high-quality, affordable merchandise accessible to more customers.

Walmart International President and CEO Kath McLay said the retailer will offer a wide range of merchandise, including fresh groceries, household essentials, apparel, and technology.

It will also carry a variety of locally sourced products, including those from small and medium-sized suppliers secured during Walmart’s first Growth Summit in South Africa in April 2025.

“By partnering with South African suppliers and entrepreneurs, Walmart will bring its signature Every Day Low Prices and global standards to the market, while celebrating the country’s rich culture,” McLay said.

In mid-October 2025, the retailer posted an image of a Walmart store front in a South African mall. MyBroadband recognised it as the site previously occupied by Game in Fourways Mall.

A Fourways Mall employee subsequently confirmed that the Walmart store was located at the same site as the Game outlet, but said it wasn’t open for business.

Just over a week later, Walmart-owned Massmart informed MyBroadband that the international retailer will launch a mobile app, allowing South Africans to shop from its first branded stores online.

Massmart said the stores would offer a full omnichannel experience, including online ordering and delivery.

“The app combines the best of global and local expertise by leveraging Walmart’s advanced technical capabilities, integrated with locally-developed pick, pack, and delivery systems,” it said.

“We have focused extensively on developing a very clean, uncluttered and intuitive user interface. Customers will be able to purchase groceries, liquor and a curated selection of general merchandise.”

It explained that it was still working on the various delivery options and pricing that the app will offer. It said some deliveries will be completed on motorcycles while others will use large vehicles.

“One initiative that may be of interest is that we have incorporated delivery driver areas that provide drivers with a place to rest, charge their phones, and take bathroom breaks,” Massmart said.

It remains to be seen whether Walmart will offer on-demand deliveries as it does in the US through its Express service, which promises delivery within an hour.