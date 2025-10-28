DFA appoints new chief commercial officer

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) has appointed Paul Divall as its chief commercial officer, which it described as a pivotal step in its strategy to enhance commercial execution and strengthen market engagement.

His appointment comes at a critical time for the fibre network operator, as it drives its national network expansion, including the rollout of Dry Underground Distribution Cabinets (DUDCs).

Altogether, it will roll out over 800 million DUDCs, which will strengthen the resilience and capacity of its fibre infrastructure.

DFA said Divall brings a unique perspective to the chief commercial officer role, having served in various capacities within the telecommunications industry.

It added that his appointment underscores DFA’s commitment to aligning its strategy, products, operations, and support with customer needs.

“Delivering value and making it easy for our customers to do business with us is central to how we will win in this industry,” said Divall.

“Some of my focus areas will include simplifying engagement, ensuring service commitments are met or exceeded, and making accountability tangible in every interaction.”

His experience includes various leadership roles covering technology, telecommunications, and infrastructure.

According to DFA, Divall has a proven track record in environments where accountability and service delivery are critical.

“As CCO, he will lead DFA’s commercial strategy, driving product go-to-market execution, partner collaboration, customer satisfaction, and revenue growth,” it said.

Divall said uniting commercial strategy and operational delivery will be critical for the fibre network operator.

“Our customers expect reliability, responsiveness, and clear communication, as they should. My goal is to make sure every commercial decision we take directly supports those expectations,” he added.

Regarding DFA’s network expansion, Divall will be expected to convert the infrastructure momentum into customer value, commercial traction, and sustainable growth.

“His priorities will include enhancing responsiveness, shortening delivery cycles, tightening collaboration with ISPs and enterprise partners, and calibrating DFA’s commercial propositions to match evolving demands,” it said.

Phila Dube, the group chief commercial officer at DFA’s parent company, Maziv, said Divall’s expertise is precisely what is needed at DFA.

“We must consolidate the progress we’ve made in network performance and translate that into greater customer confidence and sustainable growth, and he is the leader to drive this,” said Dube.